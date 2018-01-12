Martin Luther King Jr. Day Post Office Hours: USPS, UPS, FedEx Holiday Schedule On MLK Day 2018

Is there mail delivery on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and will UPS and FedEx deliver packages on Monday, January 15? Here’s what you need to know about the holiday delivery schedules for all three mail and package delivery services.

One of 10 federal holidays, MLK Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January. Officially known as the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., Time reports that the holiday was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1983 and was first observed by most states in 1986, with all 50 states honoring the holiday in 2000.

As is the case with many federal holidays, stores, supermarkets, restaurants, and even some banks will be open for business on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but schools and most government offices will be closed.

All United States Post Office locations will also be closed, but there will be some USPS trucks on the road making deliveries of select packages, as noted below. What about UPS and FedEx? Here’s the latest information about their holiday delivery schedules as well.

U.S. Postal Service holiday hours

According to the official USPS website, all branch offices will be closed on January 15 and will not reopen until Tuesday, January 16. There is no mail delivery to homes and businesses on Monday, but there are a few exceptions. Priority Mail Express packages may be delivered, as well as packages shipped by Amazon. Check your tracking information to confirm that delivery is scheduled for the holiday.

UPS and FedEx holiday hours

If you are expecting a package, you’re in luck. It’s business as usual for FedEx and UPS — their trucks will be on the road picking up and delivering packages on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to Compass, UPS is closed on six out of 10 federal holidays in 2018.

New Year’s Day (January 1)

Memorial Day (May 28)

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day (September 3)

Thanksgiving Day (November 22)

Christmas Day (December 25)

FedEx is closed on the federal holidays noted above. In addition, both companies are closed on Easter Sunday (April 1) but are open for business on Good Friday (March 30).

What else is open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

According to Mass Live, most retail stores, malls, restaurants, and movie theaters will be open for regular business hours on Monday. However, the stock market will be closed, as well as public schools, public libraries, state and federal courts, the DMV or RMV, the IRS, and all Social Security offices.