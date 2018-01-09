‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Peter’s Mom Revealed – Faison Baby Mama Drama Stuns Anna

General Hospital spoilers from last week’s soap magazines and this week’s new episodes offer more clues about Cesar Faison’s (Anders Hove) other baby mama. GH fans know he’s got two children with Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati). There’s Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) and Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). But the latest info confirms that the mysterious Peter August (Wes Ramsey) is Faison’s other son and is also the traitor that kept Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) captive in Russia. But who is Peter’s mother? The answer may surprise you, and it ties back to Anna Devane (Finola Hughes).

Sonny Grilled Anna About Faison

If you watched GH on Monday, January 8, you know that Sonny pulled Anna out of Hamilton Finn’s (Michael Easton) hospital room to discuss Faison. The latest General Hospital recap reminds viewers that Sonny told Anna that Nathan is Faison’s son and that there’s another son they have yet to identify. Savvy watchers know it’s Peter because of the hints dropped about Octavian, a Roman emperor who later changed his name to Augustus, like Peter’s last name.

Sonny queried Anna on what woman might have born Faison a child, and she offered up the name Desiree, who was a henchwoman of Faison’s, but also said it was a dead end because the woman was killed off decades ago. Anna also said that Faison would have covered his tracks and destroyed any birth records. GH fans on social media questioned why Faison would impregnate a random woman when he’s always been obsessed with Anna. His obsession is the key.

If You Can’t Have Anna, Alex Is Second Best

The latest General Hospital spoilers tease that the answer to finding Faison’s other baby mama is staring them in the face – and it’s Anna’s face! Last year, Finola Hughes played Anna and her twin Alexandra “Alex” Devane, and it turns out Alex has a past linked to the DVX cartel, which was run by Faison. Given how much Faison loved Anna, if he couldn’t have her, staring at the same face attached to her twin sister would be the next best thing.

New GH spoilers from Soap Central for next week say that Jason closes in on the truth, and it could be that he realizes Peter is the traitor and Alex Devane is his mother. Five years ago, Liesl wanted a sexy encounter with Faison, and he asked her to wear an Anna mask. Liesl was outraged, but it’s clear that Faison will never get over Anna. It makes much more sense that he would bed Anna’s evil twin and impregnate her than some random henchwoman.

Faison Raised Peter, Alex Lived Her Own Life

The bulk of Alex’s character history was on All My Children, but her past at the time she would have carried Faison’s child is wide open since it was pre-AMC and pre-GH. Another hint about Peter’s fate was given when Obrecht told Nathan that she hid him from Faison because he would have taken him from her since he was obsessed with having a son. If Faison would go to those lengths for a son with Dr. O, GH fans can imagine how crazed he would have been about a son from Anna’s doppelganger.

From all the clues General Hospital spoilers dropped, it seems that Faison took Peter from his birth mother and raised him in secret. If Peter’s mother is Alex, it’s not surprising since she was obsessed with Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), didn’t care about Faison, and is notoriously selfish. That means Peter spent his entire life being twisted by Faison and could be quite the villain himself. With Jason and Sonny chasing the traitor, this should spill out soon, according to Soap Hub.

Catch up on the latest scoop on Lulu luring Nathan into danger chasing Faison, jealous Drew deciding to have his old memories restored, and Franco wrecking his relationship with Liz over his childhood obsession with Drew. Watch ABC every day for new GH episodes and check back often for the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.