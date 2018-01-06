Donald Trump Brags He Is ‘Like, Really Smart’ And A ‘Genius’ As Impeachment Talk Rises Over His Mental Fitness

Donald Trump is going on the offensive against talk that he may lack the mental fitness to be president, going on a rant on Twitter in which he claimed he is “like, really smart” and a “genius.”

Trump has faced accusations for months that what critics see as unhinged Twitter rants and curious mental lapses show that he is no longer fit to hold the office of the presidency. But those allegations grew dramatically with the release of Michael Wolff’s tell-all book, Fire and Fury, which detailed what appeared to many to be alarming lapses of memory and mental abilities. Wolff detailed how Trump struggled to remember old friends, sometimes telling the same stories three times in a matter of 10 minutes.

The book also showed Trump lacking in general knowledge about United States history and government, without the attention span and interest even to learn the constitutional amendments. Though there has been some doubt about the accuracy of Wolff’s account, the accusations have increased dramatically.

Donald Trump took aim at those critics in an early morning Twitter spree on Saturday, boasting about his intelligence and taking aim at two of his favorite targets— Hillary Clinton and the Russia investigation, which so far has brought indictments against his former campaign manager and his pick for national security advisor.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

The tweets have made international headlines, with many news outlets picking up on Trump’s strange boasts.

Major news sites across the world have the debate about Trump's mental health as their top story thanks to his tweets, what a genius he is. pic.twitter.com/anVGPpHqol — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) January 6, 2018

Donald Trump’s boasts about his intelligence came as there is a growing movement to have him removed from office using the 25th Amendment. This week, Yale psychiatrist Dr. Brandy X. Lee met with a dozen lawmakers from the House and Senate regarding Trump’s fitness to be president, CNN reported. Lee has been asked to speak with other lawmakers about Trump’s mental state, the report noted.

While Lee noted that she is not in a position to diagnose Donald Trump, but claimed that he has exhibited dangerous signs. Many lawmakers expressed concern last week when Donald Trump bragged about his “nuclear button” in another Twitter rant aimed at North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

While there had been whispers of using the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump from office dating back to the early days of his presidency, Politico noted that it has turned into an “obsession” given Dr. Lee’s visit. It would still be an uphill battle for Democrats, however, as the 25th Amendment would require the approval of Trump’s own cabinet, including Vice President Mike Pence. Meanwhile, talk about impeachment over what opponents see as obstruction of justice regarding the Russia investigation continues to ramp up as well.