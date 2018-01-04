White House In ‘Total Meltdown’ After Book Detailed Trump’s Infidelity, Public Fights With Melania

The White House is reportedly in a “total meltdown” after a tell-all book detailed a number of sordid details about Donald Trump including his calculated infidelity with friends’ wives and public fights with wife Melania.

The reports come from a tell-all book soon to be released by journalist Michael Wolff, who was embedded in the White House for the early months of Trump’s presidency. The book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, has already hit No. 1 on Amazon ahead of its release next Tuesday, CNN reported. Details have already begun to spill out, painting Trump as a manipulative carouser who often concocted schemes to sleep with the wives of his close friends.

As one leaked passage (via Raw Story) revealed, Trump would use his secretary to help pull off these schemes.

“In pursuing a friend’s wife, he would try to persuade the wife that her husband was perhaps not what she thought. Then he’d have his secretary ask the friend into his office; once the friend arrived, Trump would engage in what was, for him, more or less constant sexual banter. Do you still like having sex with your wife? How often? You must have had a better f**k than your wife? Tell me about it. I have girls coming in from Los Angeles at three o’clock. We can go upstairs and have a great time. I promise … And all the while, Trump would have his friend’s wife on the speakerphone, listening in.”

Another passage of the book describes Melania Trump’s disappointment with Donald winning the presidency and a public fight the two had at his inauguration as Trump was mad at being snubbed by A-list celebrities, CNBC reported.

The book had other shocking details beyond Trump’s alleged infidelities, including shocking quotes from former Trump adviser Steve Bannon that a meeting with Kremlin-connected Russian officials in 2016 was “treasonous.”

The book’s release has reportedly rattled the White House, with a new report from MSNBC saying it has brought a “total meltdown,” and that Trump is “beyond furious” about the book.

Jared Kusher and Donald Trump Jr. could face criminal charges if Bannon's claims are true https://t.co/8zW4ThxNpA pic.twitter.com/vqGksC5Cbw — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 4, 2018

This is not the first time that Trump has reportedly had a meltdown in reaction to scandalous or damaging news. Several times during his presidency, Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to go on the attack when damaging reports regarding the Russia investigation are published. As the Washington Post noted, Trump and his surrogates have also tried to shift the narrative to Hillary Clinton and her alleged misdeeds, which critics call a weak attempt to shift blame off his own campaign’s ties to Russia.

Donald Trump has also come out on the attack after reports from the upcoming tell-all book have emerged, including a long statement in which he claimed that Steve Bannon “lost his mind” after being fired from the White House.