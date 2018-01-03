Teen Girl Suffers Burns On 95 Percent Of Her Body Following New Year’s Eve Accident

A teen girl from Florida suffered third-degree burns all over her body after a freak accident caused a gas can to explode and set her aflame.

The Sun Sentinel reports that 14-year-old Layne Chesney is now in a medically-induced coma after the New Year’s Eve incident, which occurred at a small gathering in Fort Pierce. According to the Sentinel, Chesney attempted to reignite a bonfire that had gone out by pouring gasoline on to the still-smoldering embers.

Reportedly, only the bottom of her feet were exempt from the flames.

Layne’s mother, Leigh, relayed to the TC Palm that she knew something was wrong when police officers knocked on her door Sunday evening.

“Police arrived at my house and told me there had been an accident,” she said. “I thought it was a car accident.”

According to reports, Layne was making s’mores at a friend’s house when the accident occurred. The friend’s father, Robert Holmes, and his son, Hunter, both tried to put out the flames with their bodies, along with Robert’s wife Stephanie. All four were transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

Ms. Chesney expressed that had it not been for Robert’s quick thinking, Layne may not have made it through.

“If it wasn’t for the dad to risk his life like that, she probably wouldn’t have survived,” the mom told reporters.

Layne was said to have been able to speak after the accident, and gave medical officials her name, her mother’s name, and her home phone number. She is now in a medically-induced coma and her chances of survival are slim.

A teen girl has undergone three surgeries after suffering third-degree burns on 95% of her body following a freak accident.

“They are removing all skin to the muscle,” her mother told the TC Palm. “She is in grave condition. The risk of infection is high.”

Layne has undergone three surgeries to replace her skin with cadaver skin. A fourth is set to take place sometime this week to replace the skin on her hands.

An avid softball player, Layne is known as a straight-A student at Lincoln Park Academy in St. Lucie. Ms. Chesney noted her daughter as a “fighter” and promised to stick by her daughter’s side, no matter what.

“She’s going to have a very difficult long battle,” Ms. Chesney said. “She’s going to have many, many setbacks. It’s not going to be easy.”

A GoFundMe account to assist Layne’s treatment has raised more than $11,000. There was no word on the condition of the three who attempted to save the young teen.