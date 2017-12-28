Twitter Accuses Donald Trump Of Creating Fake News As He Attacks Anna Wintour For ‘Vanity Fair’ Apology

President Donald Trump is coming under fire yet again for failing to do his research before hitting the tweet button. This morning, Trump attacked Vanity Fair for apologizing for publishing a video that suggesting Hillary Clinton needed to take up a new hobby in 2018. The publication is now regretting its post and is apologizing to the Democrat, much to the disappointment of Trump.

The video joked about six New Year’s resolutions ideas for Clinton, including working on a new book and picking up a hobby like knitting. While many believed the tweeted video was playful, others felt it was an unnecessary attack on the Democrat.

Now, Vanity Fair is apologizing to Clinton for the video that has garnered so much hate.

“It was an attempt at humor and we regret that it missed the mark,” the publication responded (via Deadline).

The apology was not welcomed by Trump, who blasted the notorious publication on Twitter this morning. The president suggested Vanity Fair is on “its last legs” and was cowering by apologizing to “Crooked H.” He then went on to slam Anna Wintour, who he attributed as the head honcho behind Vanity Fair. Many who read the tweet within its first minutes believed he made a striking error, as Wintour is the editor-in-chief of the popular fashion magazine Vogue.

Maybe it's time for Hillary Clinton to take up a new hobby in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sbE78rA5At — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 23, 2017

Trump then suggested Wintour was “beside herself” and “begging for forgiveness.” He has not edited his tweet at the time of this publication.

Anna Wintour is now a top trending topic in the United States, opposed to Graydon Carter, who is the actual editor of Vanity Fair. Carter will be replaced by Radhika Jones when he steps down at the end of the year. Thousands of Twitter users have begun to blast Trump over what they believe is a major mistake.

Um.. Anna Wintour is at Vogue, not Vanity Fair. Trump with FAKE NEWS once again. pic.twitter.com/1SFjtZSULv — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) December 28, 2017

But did he make a mistake? One user noted that Wintour has a major influence in Condé Nast, the mass media company who publishes Vanity Fair. That Twitter user is claiming his tweet is accurate and a fair assessment since he did not refer to Wintour as the actual editor. In 2013, Wintour was named the artistic director of Condé Nast, so his tweet might contain sound logic if that’s what he was insinuating.

Anna Wintour serves as artistic director of Condé Nast as well so she wields enormous influence and control over all Condé Nast titles. He’s right to mention her in this case. https://t.co/3csgp0V6nZ — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) December 28, 2017

The rest of Twitter, however, seems to disagree and believes he is once again speaking before thinking.