Taiyesha Baker: Indiana Nurse Allegedly Tweeted That White Women Raise Sons To Be ‘Rapists’ And ‘Killers’

The alleged actions of an Indiana University Health “night nurse” named Taiyesha Baker went viral over the weekend, as Baker was accused of tweeting derogatory remarks about white women and the sons that they raise.

According to a report from Fox News, the “Night Nurse” Twitter account was linked to the recently hired Baker, who had worked in pediatrics at IU Health, per previously deleted tweets. USA Today added that Baker’s supposed Twitter account, @tai_fieri, was deleted after the controversial post, but not before the post had caught the attention of other social media users.

“Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son,” Baker allegedly tweeted.

“Someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, racist, killer, and domestic violence all star [sic]. Historically every son you had should be sacrificed to the wolves B——.”

A report from Fox 59 confirmed that Taiyesha Baker, the alleged “Night Nurse,” was “no longer an employee” of IU Health following the incident. IU Health representatives also confirmed that Baker is currently a registered nurse at another facility, but declined to mention the name of the hospital where she is presently working. Baker had her last nursing license issued on October 30, with a scheduled expiration date of October 31, 2019.

Contrary to previous reports, it isn’t clear as to whether Taiyesha Baker was fired by IU Health or not. As of this writing, nothing is known yet about what could have led to her departure from the hospital.

Meanwhile, IU Health’s prepared statement for the press also stated that their human resources department is still investigating into the matter, and still trying to verify the authenticity of Taiyesha Baker’s supposed posts under the “Night Nurse” Twitter account. It was also noted that Baker, despite her claims of being assigned to pediatrics, was not actually connected to IU Health’s Riley Children’s Hospital. The statement added that Baker, who was not identified by name, will not have any access to patient care while the investigation is still ongoing.

A report from Heavy added further details on Taiyesha Baker and the “Night Nurse” Twitter account, stating that the original account was deleted, then recreated on Saturday by someone else who had replaced the original profile photo with a Pepe the Frog cartoon image. Since recreating the account, the person posted several tweets, including the one quoted below.

“I am an awful racist with terrible opinions and I will never go anywhere in life if I keep this up. Who needs a job anyway when you can have worldwide hatred.”

According to Heavy, Taiyesha Baker joined several other Indiana University students and employees in April as they protested conservative speaker Charles Murray’s appearance. She also was interviewed by Parlour magazine in July 2015, sharing some of her most cherished travel experiences, including one where she went to the “very edge” of Ireland’s Cliffs of Moher.

