Michael Flynn Stops Sharing With Trump’s Team, Now Cooperating With Mueller

Michael Flynn has been in hot water ever since the infancy of the Donald Trump administration when he was national security advisor for just over three weeks. Now, his son has been dragged into the whole Russia scandal that has been under strict investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, and this could pose some potentially devastating consequences for both Flynns.

Now, according to breaking news from the New York Times, Michael Flynn and his lawyers have announced that they have ended their cooperation with Donald Trump and his legal team. Although there could be a variety of reasons for this, all signs indicate that Michael Flynn intends to cooperate with Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation in ways that could adversely affect Donald Trump and his administration.

This kind of maneuvering from a possible suspect in a criminal investigation is common where someone like Michael Flynn and his legal team have an ethical duty to end cooperation with defense attorneys on an opposing side. It seems as though Donald Trump and his campaign, as well as administration, may now be the opposing side for Michael Flynn and his own legal team. Although Flynn’s legal team has not announced that they are cooperating with Robert Mueller against Trump, all signs seem to indicate that is the case.

Michael Flynn’s lawyers recently informed President Trump’s legal team that they are not able to discuss the investigation by the special counsel anymore, according to an NYT report https://t.co/OvXnUYq4Xa pic.twitter.com/jx4QVm0VJi — CNN International (@cnni) November 24, 2017

As many may already know, Michael Flynn is taking this action following a report by CNN that Michael Flynn Jr. may also have some culpability in the Russia scandal and could also be exposed to some legal ramifications. Although speculations abound as to why Michael Flynn has flipped sides away from Donald Trump, many believe he may be trying to protect himself as well as his son.

As for Donald Trump and his 2016 campaign, Robert Mueller is still hot on their heels with information as to how much they knew and when they knew it in regard to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that ended up with Trump winning the White House, despite a loss in the popular vote but a win in the Electoral College.

At this point, there is not enough information about the Russia investigation and how much Robert Mueller knows about Michael Flynn’s involvement to determine if he is cooperating with Mueller to testify against Trump, possibly to cut a deal.

