Murder Investigation Launched After 18-Year-Old Killed In East London

An 18-year-old has died five days after being hospitalized due to a violent gang beating, which occurred in east London. The attack took place last Thursday, November 16.

According to The London Evening Standard, the teenager was approached by an armed group of men in the London Borough of Walthamstow. He was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, at around 11:00 p.m., in order to be treated for a knife wound to the stomach. Despite the best efforts of hospital staff to save him, he succumbed to his wounds on Monday night.

The reason behind the investigation, reveals Guardian Series, is that this was the second death to occur during a 24-hour period, with the other victim also being a teenager. Although the deaths are reportedly not believed to be linked in terms of the deceased, authorities are looking into whether there is a connection regarding the way the two boys were killed, in that they were both murdered by men riding mopeds and seemingly involved in some kind of gang. It is believed that those who chased the 18-year-old down on their scooters were youths themselves, although they have not all been located at this point so this is mere speculation by authorities, based on the aforementioned similar events having occurred in London recently. A 17-year-old was placed under arrest on the day of the London teenager’s death, but was released on bail pending trial come December.

Walthamstow has been the scene of more than one horrific crime throughout this month. As reported by Yahoo News UK; another teenager, 17 years of age, was captured by CCTV cameras in London being stabbed on a busy street after being ambushed by two other youths. The attack ended in the disembowelment of the boy, whose intestines were seen emerging from his stomach as he desperately made his way into one of the city’s cafes in order to seek help. The weapon used in the murder was a knife, of which there was not only one but two, each held by both men accused. Each have since denied being responsible for the teenager’s death, and in addition, refuse to admit to owning the knives in question.

