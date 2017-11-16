Sylvester Stallone, Bodyguard Michael ‘Mike’ De Luca, Sexually Assaulted 16-Year-Old Girl, Says Police Report

Sylvester Stallone is the most recent famous name to be linked with sexual assault. As reported by the Daily Mail, a 16-year-old girl filed a police report claiming that Stallone forced her to give oral sex to his bodyguard and invited the man to have sex with her in what she alleged was a forced threesome. The 71-year-old actor allegedly performed the actions in 1986, when he was 40 years of age. The newspaper published the police report that shows the alleged sexual assault that the girl described to the police, with Sylvester allegedly threatening to beat the girl’s head in if she told anyone about the assault.

Stallone met the 16-year-old fan during the making of the movie, Over the Top, in Las Vegas, with the teen admitting that there was flirtation between the two of them initially. The teen girl was given the key to Stallone’s room in the former Las Vegas Hilton hotel, and after allegedly having sex with the minor, Stallone allegedly asked her if she had ever had sex with two men at once.

That’s when the teen said Michael ‘Mike’ De Luca, Stallone’s bodyguard, came out of the bathroom, and Stallone allegedly forced the girl to perform oral sex on Mike. De Luca had sex with the teen girl, she alleged, while she was forced to perform fellatio on Stallone. It was an uncomfortable situation, the teen girl told police, because De Luca joined them, and she felt forced to perform the sex acts.

Stallone allegedly threatened the girl not to tell anybody since both men were married at the time. The teen girl did not press charges due to fear and embarrassment. John Samolovitch, a former Las Vegas Metro Police Department detective sergeant, confirmed to the DailyMail.com that they published a true copy of the real police report. The name of the 16-year-old girl has not been released, as is standard for sexual assault victims and young assault victims.

Stallone has not yet commented on the reports about the alleged sexual assault. The teen girl was a guest at the Las Vegas Hilton hotel with friends of her family for 10 days – from July 18 to July 28, 1986 – when the incident allegedly happened. She said she met actor David Mendenhall, who was cast as Stallone’s son, and that’s how she met Stallone in person. She claims that Stallone asked her age, and she told him she was 16. As seen in the top photo above, Sylvester was photographed on August 21, 1986, in New York City.

