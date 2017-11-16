Tamar Braxton’s Mom Details Domestic Violence From Vince Herbert, Says He ‘Beat’ Her

Tamar Braxton’s mom Evelyn Braxton is speaking out and alleging that her daughter was, in fact, both mentally and physically abused by her husband Vince Herbert, who Tamar filed for divorce from last month after close to nine years of marriage.

Evelyn made the pretty shocking confessions in a very candid interview, where she said that she was “tired” of seeing Tamar suffer at the hands of Vince and even claimed that he would allegedly often “beat” her daughter despite the couple always denying swirling reports of domestic violence.

Evelyn claimed that Vince’s alleged abuse towards Tamar had been “going on for years” while describing their relationship – which first began when they started dating in 2003 – as “definitely volatile.”

“Everybody saw Vince as a knight and shining armor, [but] behind closed doors that’s a horse of another color,” Braxton’s mom told The Grio in a shocking new interview. “I’m tired of [Tamar] being abused and misused.”

She then claimed that Vince would often “beat” Tamar and would then blame it on her.

“It’s always ‘It’s Tamar’s mouth’… it’s always someone else. That does not give you the right to abuse her,” the Braxton Family Values star said when asked how Herbert responded when she brought up his alleged abuse. “Everybody has a mouth. Everyone should have the right to say what they want. Are you trying to beat [her] into submissiveness? No one has the right.”

So proud of my beautiful baby girl @tamarbraxton her performance was amazing! Thank you @betawards A post shared by Evelyn Braxton (@evelynbraxton) on Jun 26, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

She also confirmed that an altercation between Braxton and Herbert which was reported by TMZ in August 2016 was, in fact, true, despite the couple previously denying the allegations.

The site claimed last year that Tamar and Vince got into a physical altercation while together in Atlanta that saw Herbert bite his wife on the hand so hard that he drew blood. Cops were then called, though Vince fled the scene.

Evelyn also defended her decision to speak out against the alleged abuse in the bombshell interview after she first claimed she was worried that Herbert could kill her daughter while speaking to paparazzi in September.

“They say the truth shall set you free,” she explained of why she’s now talking about her daughter’s supposed “years” of domestic abuse despite Tamar continuing to stay quiet about the reports of mental and physical abuse. “They’ve been trying to hide it for years. And I have the audacity to tell the truth.”

“Enough is enough,” Braxton then continued of the couple, who have a four-year-old son together named Logan. “I don’t care how much they smile. I don’t care how much they pretend.”

She also denied reports claiming Tamar is upset with her for lifting the lid on the alleged abuse after a source told Page Six earlier this month that the two were not speaking after Evelyn spoke to paparazzi about her daughter’s relationship and first confirmed the various domestic violence reports.

According to Evelyn, there’s no bad blood between herself and the “My Man” singer as she confirmed that herself and Tamar are still speaking to one another and “hugging.”

Vince has not yet publicly responded to Evelyn’s latest domestic violence allegations.

Braxton filed for divorce from Herbert in October, just one month shy of what would have been the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary.

On November 8, she posted a lengthy and very candid message to Instagram in which she seemingly hinted at abuse within her marriage but did not explicitly confirm all the allegations.

“I put up with ‘this’ and I’ve suffered & endured ‘this’ for so long,” Tamar said in part on social media. “We get so caught up in WE are ‘winning’ in love that we are LOSING a battle that doesn’t have ANYTHING [to] do with us!”

Tamar then explained that she “didn’t want to be married for the sake of saying so” before adding, “some of us have been living a LIE!”

