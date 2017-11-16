Sixth Woman Comes Forward To Accuse Roy Moore Of Sexual Misconduct

Judge Roy Moore is somehow managing to hang on in the Alabama Senate race, despite reeling from allegations that he has been sexually inappropriate with five different women, whose claims range from sexual misconduct by Moore when the alleged victim was just 14 years of age to attempted rape of a 16-year-old. Prominent Republicans such as Mitch McConnell and John McCain have been calling for him to drop out of the race, and even his staunch defenders, Sean Hannity and Breitbart News, are rumored to be thinking about dropping him. Well, things just got even worse for Moore, as a sixth woman has emerged to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

AL.com has just published the account of a local Gadsden, Alabama, woman, Tina Johnson, who claims that, while she was at his law office in 1991, Moore came up behind her and grabbed her buttocks. Johnson had been going through the breakup of a bad marriage and was at Moore’s office with her mother because she had hired him to handle a custody petition to turn over her 12-year-old son to her mother. Johnson, who was 28 at the time, says that, from the moment she entered Moore’s office, he made her feel uncomfortable by flirting with her and telling her how attractive she was.

“He kept commenting on my looks, telling me how pretty I was, how nice I looked. He was saying that my eyes were beautiful. I was thinking, can we hurry up and get out of here?”

Johnson went on to say that Moore, who was married at the time, started asking her if her two young daughters were as pretty as she was. Then, once the paperwork was signed, Johnson’s mother walked out of the room, and in the brief moment Johnson and Moore were alone, he came up behind her and grabbed her buttocks with his hands. Johnson says she never told her mother about the incident but did tell her sister about it several years later. The sister verified to AL.com that the conversation in question did, in fact, happen. AL.com also verified that the meeting between Johnson and Moore actually occurred by locating the custody documents signed by Roy S. Moore, attorney.

This marks yet another setback in what has been a very difficult last seven days for Moore. Not only has he been hit by the allegations from the five previous women, but local Gadsden residents, including some police officers, who have known Moore for years, have also come forward to say that his predation on underage girls was well known. It had been recently reported that Moore had been banned from a Gadsden mall for harassing young girls in the 1980s.

Moore, for his part, is still claiming that the allegations are untrue, and that his troubles stem from the combined force of the Washington Post, who broke the story of the initial allegations; Democrats; and mainline Republicans to smear an innocent man and make him drop out of the race.

The Republicans and Democrats who did everything they could to stop Donald Trump and elect Hillary Clinton are the very same people who are now trying to take us down with lies and smears. #ALSEN — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 15, 2017

To make matters worse for Moore, a recent GOP poll suggests that his senate challenger, Doug Jones, has taken a double digit lead in the race. It remains to be seen how long Judge Roy Moore can hang on, and how many more sexual misconduct allegations he can weather.

[Featured Image by Ric Feld/AP Images]