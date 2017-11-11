SpaceX Rocket Explodes During Testing As Company Launches Investigation Into Cause

After a largely quiet 14-month stretch without any issue, another SpaceX rocket exploded close to a week ago during a test run at the company’s McGregor, Texas, facility. This was confirmed by SpaceX on Wednesday, with the company adding that it has launched an investigation to get to the bottom of the explosion.

According to a report from the Washington Post, there were no injuries suffered as a result of Sunday’s incident, as a next-generation Merlin engine used in SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket blew up during a so-called “qualification test.” There has been no reason specified as of this writing to explain the mishap, but the company is reportedly conducting a “thorough and fully transparent” investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Sunday’s explosion marks the first time since September 2016 that a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blew up. As BGR noted, SpaceX launched the first of multiple attempts to land a rocket in January 2015. That first attempt ended in a crash-landing onto a rocket barge and was followed by more failed attempts in April and June of that year. But it was the September 2016 SpaceX rocket explosion that arguably earned Elon Musk’s space travel company the most press, with the rocket blowing up while being fueled on the launchpad.

After two months of investigations, Musk told CNBC that his company was able to figure out the rather surprising and unusual reason why SpaceX’s Falcon 9 exploded in September of last year. According to Musk, this was due to super-cold oxygen interacting with carbon fiber composites found in the fuel tank.

Report that a M1D has failed at McGregor. Shouldn't be an issue for any upcoming launches but I'll look into it. https://t.co/ep2JMduGJD — SpaceXUpdates (@SpaceXUpdates) November 8, 2017

Fortunately, the aforementioned event was followed up by a longer string of SpaceX successes. The Washington Post wrote that the company had 16 successful launches in 2017 alone, which allowed it to tie its top rival, the United States Launch Alliance, while doubling SpaceX’s previous record for the most number of launches in one year. And while the new rocket explosion might sound like a setback for Elon Musk and his company, none of these accidents have resulted in any human injuries so far.

Primarily used to fly commercial satellites and deposit cargo onto the International Space Station for NASA, the Falcon 9 rocket is expected to be able to send astronauts to outer space “as early as next year.” At least three more Falcon 9 launches are expected before the end of the year, including next week’s national security mission from the Kennedy Space Center.

As for the SpaceX rocket that exploded during Sunday’s Falcon 9 test launch, a spokesman told the Washington Post that testing on the Merlin engine will temporarily be on hold as the company investigates the reason behind its explosion. Preparation for operational engines will resume in “a few days” upon the repair of their testing stand, though no specific timeline was given.

[Featured Image by Bill Ingalls/Getty Images]