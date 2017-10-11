As The U.S. Flies Bombers Over Korea, China Warns Donald Trump To ‘Cool It’

Over the past weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump continued his bellicose rhetoric towards North Korea. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Russian diplomats had warned the Trump administration that it believed that North Korea had developed the ability to launch a nuclear attack against the continental United States. President Trump responded on Twitter, telling his followers that North Korea had been “making fools of U.S. negotiators,” and hinting that he is considering military options to deal with the threat posed by the hermit nation.

As reported by USA Today, tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have been high for months. Those tensions are likely to increase after U.S. bombers conducted a training exercise over the Korean Peninsula last night. The U.S. military said that two B-1B Lancer bombers engaged in a nighttime training exercise with forces from Japan and South Korea. The move comes at a time when it is being suggested that North Korea is set to carry out more missile tests, and after Kim Jong-un threatened to explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.

As tensions continue to rise, there are real fears that the slightest misjudgment, by either side, could lead the world into a nuclear World War 3. It is against this background that CNBC reports that China has asked the Trump administration to “cool it” with the threats of violence against North Korea.

Chinese state newspaper, the People’s Daily, warned that war between the U.S. and North Korea would be “catastrophic,” and said that dialogue between the nations is the best answer. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged both North Korea and the U.S. to “stop playing games and to cool it with the threats.”

“The current situation on the Korean Peninsula remains highly complex and severe.” “We hope that various parties can strictly observe and implement the U.N. Security Council resolutions, refrain from provoking each other and aggravating the contradiction, [and] exercise restraint and caution to ease the tension.”

Joint South Korea – U.S. War Plans Stolen By North Korean Hackers

Meanwhile, CNN is reporting that North Korean computer hackers have compromised the South Korean Defence Ministry and stolen secret military war plans. It is claimed that North Korean hackers managed to steal 235 gigabytes worth of military data, including the war plan drawn up jointly by the U.S. and South Korea. This reportedly contains plans to “decapitate” the North Korean leadership in the event of war.

If these reports are true then North Korea will be able to take steps to neutralize the U.S. plan of attack. This could potentially result in a catastrophic loss of life and make the work of the military much more dangerous than it already is. The Pentagon and South Korea have both refused to confirm that the plans for war with North Korea have been stolen.

[Featured Image by South Korea Defense Ministry/AP Images]