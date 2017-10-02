Donald Trump Impeachment Petition Crossed 1.2 Million Signatures

The presidency of Donald Trump has remained one of the most talked political topics of this year. There are many Americans who are still against Trump’s policies or his take on different issues and would like to see him removed from the White House. The website, ImpeachDonaldTrumpNow has now crossed more than 1.2 million signatures, and now many are wondering whether the 45th President of the United States of America can be removed by these online petitions?

There are many Americans for whom President Donald Trump has become a guardian angel. Someone who is protecting the civil rights of every citizen. However, there are still many who opposes president’s every move.

Ever since Trump won defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, many online petitions rose to the top of trending website asking the Congress to impeach him. Right after he took the oath of the oval office, thousands of people were looking at what it would take them to remove a president from the White House. Earlier this year, when Trump talked about executive travel ban, there were many who took to their social media handles to show their disdain towards the POTUS.

Calls for impeaching the POTUS rose this week, following his late response to the Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria crises, as well as his Twitter war against NFL players. #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words is currently trending on Twitter but this is apparently not the only place where Trump haters are protesting against him.

As of this writing, 1,212,781 people have signed their names to the online campaign to Impeach Donald Trump. The online petition is conducted by RootsAction.org and/or Free Speech For People. Their online petition suggests that the president’s personal and business holdings in the United States of America and in different countries present conflicts of interest.

According to an earlier poll conducted by Inquisitr, out of 1,382 voters, 75 percent of pollsters think that Donald Trump’s impeachment is necessary.

So, is his impeachment possible?

Many experts have shared their opinion on Donald Trump’s impeachment process. Ronald L. Feinman — American history professor — thinks that Trump will likely to get replaced by Vice President Mike Pence, as the F.B.I investigation would lead to Trump’s resignation from the office.

“Pence knows how to play ‘hardball’ and it is clear by his demeanor and body language that he is often uncomfortable with Trump’s freewheeling and careless behavior. An investigation into the Flynn matter will develop, with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promoting it.”

On the other hand, Harvard Law professor Noah Feldman revealed in a podcast that undermining the freedom of the press will eventually lead to Trump’s impeachment.

“To curtail press freedoms, to frighten the press, especially through corporate pressure, into ceasing to be effective critics.”

Meanwhile, CBS News reported that a billboard that calls for the impeachment of Donald Trump was constructed on the Bay Bridge from Oakland to San Francisco. The said billboard is the work of Courage Campaign, whose president Eddie Kurtz says it’s the right time to talk about Trump’s removal.

“We are a grassroots organization. If we are not calling for impeachment, given what has happened, who is?”

Kurtz added that their campaign is reportedly spending $1,500 for the billboard and that its online petition was already nearing 100,000 signatures.

#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words He's going to get us all nuked. — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) October 1, 2017

“It really is going to take an overwhelming of political energy, of grassroots energy, to demand impeachment, as well as having a legal case,” he said. “So our piece of the fight is to mobilize and educate grassroots progressives about the case for impeachment.”

That being said, Trump’s impeachment is not at possible just because a million people have taken the interest to cast their signature against him. Removal of a sitting president is only possible if “The President, Vice-President, and all civil Officers of the United States shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other High Crimes and Misdemeanors.” And so far, none of the aforementioned officials have been found guilty of any such crimes.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]