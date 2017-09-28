Who Is The New Playboy Mansion Owner? Hef Sold His Holmby Hills Residence For $100 Million

As the world says their goodbyes to Hugh Hefner after 91 blissful years, fans are wondering about the fate of his Holmby Hills home, the Playboy mansion.

As some may recall, Hugh Hefner put the infamous home on the market before his death and in 2016, the property was sold for a whopping $100 million to Daren Metropoulos, the owner of Hostess Brands, which is best known for making Twinkies and Ho Hos.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, via USA Today, in June 2016, Daren Metropoulos was living in the home next to the Playboy mansion at the time the deal was made. In 2009, Metropoulos purchased the home for $18 million.

Daren Metropoulos is the son of Greek billionaire C. Dean Metropoulos, who once owned the Pabst Brewing Co.

As USA Today revealed, the Playboy mansion was first listed for $200 million by The Agency’s Mauricio Umansky, who many known from his appearances on Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where he has frequently been seen alongside wife Kyle Richards.

In the listing for the Playboy mansion, it was revealed that the home boasts 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms, as well as 20,000 square feet of living space and five acres of land, which includes a pool, grotto, bird sanctuary, and zoo license. In addition, a catering kitchen, wine cellar, home theater, game house, gym, guest house, and tennis court can be found on the property.

According to another report shared by The New York Times, Daren Metropoulos attempted to purchase the Playboy mansion in 2010 for $75 million but the deal eventually fell through.

Metropoulos also has tied to the mansion through his former girlfriend, Dalene Kurtis, who served as the 2002 Playmate of the year and recently spoke out about the passing of Hugh Hefner.

Red, White & Blue was my theme for my @playmate of the year shoot 2002. Will always be thankful to @Playboy @hughhefner #RIPHefpic.twitter.com/hlXwac6XYd — Dalene Kurtis (@DaleneKurtis) September 28, 2017

The New York Times went on to reveal that despite the 2016 sale of the Playboy Mansion, Hugh Hefner and his third wife, Crystal Harris, would be allowed to remain in the mansion until his death.

While Daren Metropoulos has spent time at the Playboy mansion in the past and once hung out with Snoop Dogg and a number of models, he isn’t expected to become the “next Hugh Hefner.” As Bill Toler, the chief executive of Hostess, told the outlet, Metropoulos is a businessman and hard worker.

“He’s not the new Hugh Hefner. That’s just silly,” he explained.

