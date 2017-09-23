‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Shocking Arrests – Irv The Perv Leads Scott To Tessa’s Sister

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Irv West (Wayne Knight), aka Irv the Perv, is the key to blowing up the sex ring and saving Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) sister Crystal (Morgan Obenreder). Here’s how special guest star Knight (known for Seinfeld and Jurassic Park), unwillingly helps Scott (Daniel Hall) expose the sex ring and leads to shocking arrests. Zack (Ryan Ashton) better watch out!

Irv is the key to crack the case

Smarmy producer Irv is the answer that Scott, Sharon (Sharon Case), and the others have been searching for to shut down the ring. On Friday’s Y&R, fans saw that Irv’s “girlfriend” was one of the unwilling sex slaves forced to work for Zack and Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck). Tessa and Sharon confirmed that the girl knew Crystal – whom clients know as Rainbow Girl.

Sharon and Tessa were also able to confirm that Crystal was taken away and is not in Genoa City. That’s a problem – but one that can be solved by using Irv to get them access to Crystal. But how will they convince the music producer to help out? The answer, as it often is on Young and the Restless, is blackmail. Scott has Irv’s credit card number and will run a trace on his activity.

Irv’s credit card data offers shocking insights

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that now that Scott got Irv’s credit card number from The Underground, he can dig up some dirt. Once they get confirmation that Irv used the same credit card to pay for the human trafficking hooker, it won’t be too hard to force Irv to cooperate. Whether or not Irv knows that his “girlfriend” is an unwilling prostitute, he still broke the law.

Scott will threaten to have Irv arrested and make a very public stink about it on the Newman digital channel Hashtag, so guest star Wayne Knight’s character has no choice but to cooperate. They will force him to contact the service and order a new escort – Rainbow Girl – so that they can rescue Crystal. This might be a problem since Crystal was sent away by Zack.

Blackmail for a good cause

Other Y&R spoilers say Scott won’t take no for an answer so Irv creates a fuss with the “concierge” service and demands they bring back Rainbow Girl as his escort. He’ll offer big bucks and Zack won’t be able to turn it down. There’s another wrinkle in this plot because Tessa and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) kidnap Alice according to new Young and the Restless spoilers from Soaps She Knows.

With Irv and Alice both forced to cooperate, it won’t be too long before Crystal is safe and sound – and the sex ring is exposed. But there’s a lot more dirt to come and arrests of those forcing the girls to sell their bodies. But the most shocking arrest of all might be a Newman! Scott will find out a lot more about the human trafficking ring once he quizzes Irv say Y&R spoilers from Soap Central.

Abby in trouble over sex app?

Young and the Restless spoilers hint there’s a risk that former naked heiress Abby (Melissa Ordway) could wind up behind bars. Scott will soon discover that the dating app is the portal for men like Irv to purchase the services of innocent girls like Crystal. Once Scott knows about the dating app’s tie to human trafficking, he has to give that information to Paul (Doug Davidson).

Working up the ladder, Alice will be arrested for helping pimp out the girls, and Zack deserves handcuffs for masterminding the whole thing. But what about Abby? Remember that Newman Enterprises funded the development of the dating app and that means Abby is tied to the prostitution ring – so Abby might be arrested, too. Let’s hope Michael (Christian LeBlanc) can get her out of trouble.

All this comes out in the next two weeks. Catch up on the latest Y&R scoops on Victor’s new revenge allies, the paternity reveal that wrecks Nick’s life, Graham’s family tie to the Abbotts, and Mariah’s decision to dump Devon and pursue Tessa. Check back often for more Young and the Restless spoilers and news.

