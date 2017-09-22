Scott Peterson Reportedly Planned To Kill Amber Frey Too

Scott Peterson has been thrust back into the media spotlight with The Murder of Laci Peterson. He has been sitting on death row since the murder conviction was handed down. Now, the story is being rehashed with information the outside public has never had access to. This has raised questions about his motives and innocence. Could Peterson be innocent and sitting on death row because the public convicted him based on his affair?

Amber Frey was a huge part of the case for the prosecution when they tried Scott Peterson for the murder of his wife and unborn son. She popped up in front of the world and spoke out about their relationship. Frey was the mistress and what she had to tell the police and the media was enough to make anyone cringe. In fact, she helped tape conversations with Peterson for law enforcement to use for the prosecution. There had been a lot of talk about how Scott referred to Laci in the past tense, even before she had come up missing and deceased. Amber told police that he told her the upcoming Christmas would have been the first without his wife. This was before she had even disappeared and months before she turned up mangled and dead.

The Murder of Laci Peterson has put several things into perspective for viewers, but also leaves a lot of questions. Amber Frey was going to be Scott Peterson’s “happily ever after,” so long as his wife stayed gone. He was carrying on the affair while Laci was pregnant with their son. Speculation is that Peterson didn’t want to be tied down being a dad, so he solved his own problem.

According to the Hollywood Gossip, Scott Peterson had also planned to kill Amber Frey. When he was arrested heading toward Mexico with a different appearance, there was reportedly a map to Amber’s home found among his possessions. It is being assumed that he planned to do something to Frey because of her participation in the investigation into Laci Peterson’s murder.

What really happened to Laci Peterson may never be known. She simply vanished and washed up on shore dead. Scott Peterson is legally responsible for her death, but not knowing how or why has been weighing on the minds of people who followed the case. The Murder of Laci Peterson is trying to cast doubt about Scott Peterson’s guilt, and some people are buying into it. With all of the things that happened, Amber Frey could have been the next target had he not been caught heading to Mexico.

