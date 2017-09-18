Mark Wallen, the father of murdered Maryland teacher Laura Wallen, is now speaking out about Laura’s boyfriend, Tyler Tessier, who has been charged with her murder. As part of the police investigation, Mark Wallen and his wife, Gwen, were asked by Maryland Police to sit alongside Tessier at a press conference last Monday to beg for Laura Wallen’s safe return. Mark Wallen is now acknowledging that Tyler Tessier is “a monster and a liar.”

And it was Tyler Tessier’s lies that tripped him up with the Montgomery County Maryland Police. When the Montgomery County Police held the press conference where a $25,000 reward was offered for information about Laura Wallen, they already knew that Tessier was involved in her disappearance. The alleged last texts from Laura were thought to be from Tyler Tessier posing as Laura Wallen, and the press conference helped to flush him out.

Montgomery County Police Chief Tom Manger, who headed up the case, quickly found out that Tyler Tessier was engaged to a second woman and had woven a vast web of lies. He claimed that nothing in the situation should have led to Laura Wallen’s death.

“This is one of those tragic cases where you have an absolutely innocent victim. Just a senseless killing.”

@hcpss_lrhs paid tribute to @hcpss_wlhs in response to the recent passing of Ms. Laura Wallen. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/rWmcoXcBFf — Long Reach Boosters (@LRHS_Boosters) September 16, 2017

Laura Wallen was taken out to a remote farm in Damascus, Maryland, shot in the head, and buried in a shallow grave by her boyfriend and the father of her unborn child, Tyler Tessier. After the facts of the case unfolded, people wondered how Mark Wallen could sit with Tyler Tessier at the press conference, knowing he was a suspect. Tessier even held Gwen Wallen’s hand for support. Mark Wallen is now talking to the press about how he managed to sit with Tessier.

“It was absolutely the hardest thing that my wife could do would be to sit next to him and hold his hand. But we did it because we were pretty sure it was Tyler but we didn’t know where she was, and you can’t put someone away on a missing person. Someone doesn’t go to prison for life on a missing person.”

Mark Wallen says that Laura was a wonderful girl and the only family conflict surrounded her relationship with Tyler Tessier.

“Their relationship was the only thing that Laura and her family ever fought about.”

How did Laura Wallen's parents keep their composure with their daughter's accused killer by their side? @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/aM8TWHj9Sy — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 14, 2017

Now that the autopsy is done and the details have been released, the prosecutor’s office is said to be deciding whether to charge Tyler Tessier with the murder of Laura Wallen’s unborn child. Mark Wallen is understandably still overwhelmed with the loss of his daughter and the fact that her life was taken by someone she trusted.

“It defies description, the awfulness and the horror we have been put through on this.”

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy is said to be responsible for making the decision about charging Tessier with the second murder.

“We are waiting on information from the autopsy about the precise age of the child at the time of the homicide. To the best of our knowledge, we are talking about 14 to 15 weeks.”

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Missing Pregnant Maryland Teacher Laura Wallen Found Dead…

Tyler Tessier, Boyfriend Of Maryland Teacher Laura Wallen, Charged…

Family Offers $25k Reward For Information On Missing Pregnant…

Tuam Ireland Babies Remains Found In Mass Graves, #Tuambabies…

The autopsy will need to document just how far along Wallen was in pregnancy, and if the fetus was viable outside of the womb. The prosecutor could also charge Tessier in the death of Laura Wallen’s unborn child if he intended to kill the baby in addition to Laura Wallen.

Tyler Tessier was in a relationship with a second woman, and the texts he sent to others, alleging that he was Laura Wallen, attempted to cast doubt on the fact that he was the father of Laura Wallen’s baby.

Do you think Tyler Tessier should be charged with the murder of the unborn child in addition to Laura Wallen?

[Featured Images by Montgomery County Police Department/MD/AP Images, Remembering Laura Wallen/Facebook]