The family of Laura Wallen, the 31-year-old pregnant Maryland high school teacher who went missing last week, is now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to her location. Laura Wallen’s parents and boyfriend participated in a press conference to make a plea for the pregnant Montgomery County, Maryland woman’s safe return. Wallen, who teaches in neighboring Howard County, Maryland, did not show up for the first day of school and has been missing ever since.

Laura Wallen, who is four months pregnant, sent a text on September 4 to her father, but her family says that they haven’t heard from her since. Police found Wallen’s SUV in an apartment complex in Howard County close to the high school where she teaches.

At this time, Lt. Sean Gagen of the Montgomery County Police says they are treating this as a case of a missing person, as foul play is not considered a factor at this time. At the press conference, Laura Wallen’s parents, Mark and Gwen Wallen, her boyfriend Tyler Tessier, and her sister and brother-in-law Jennifer and Jon Kadi pleaded for any information on Laura Wallen’s whereabouts.

Lt. Gagen confirmed that police have Laura Wallen’s SUV.

“Over the weekend, police confirmed they found the 2011 black Ford Escape, with Maryland license plate M522473, belonging to the social studies teacher in an apartment complex in the 10600 block of Gramercy Place near the Mall in Columbia.”

Please continue to share. MD teacher who is pregnant is missing. Laura Wallen did not show up for 1st day of school. https://t.co/Lh7NFO2xJQ — Eun Yang (@eunyangnbc) September 7, 2017

Police are continuing to gather subpoenas to search all of the locations where Laura Wallen was last seen. Her family and friends are being questioned, and the electronic crimes unit is searching her computer. Lt. Gagen says that the forensics unit is also doing their part.

“Over the course of the last several days, detectives and members of our forensic services section have processed Ms. Wallen’s apartment and her vehicle looking for any evidence or information that may lead to her whereabouts. We are currently awaiting the results of forensic testing to be completed by our crime lab. Detectives continue to interview family, friends, and co-workers of Ms. Wallen.”

Family of missing pregnant teacher, Laura Wallen, offering $25k for info leading to her location. Police don't know if foul play @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/5WugIJFHH6 — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) September 11, 2017

Over the weekend, some of Laura Wallen’s students, and even some of her former students, formed a search party in an attempt to locate the Maryland teacher.

“We just want to find her and get her back safely,” says former student Hamad Watsi.

Wilde Lake High school students walked around shopping areas on Saturday to pass out flyers in an attempt to locate their beloved teacher. Another former student, Jawan Taylor, said that he felt compelled to join the search.

“Waiting on the news and the media to tell us something isn’t enough. Waiting on the news and the media to tell us something isn’t enough.”

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

New Information On Missing Maryland Student Kaitlyn George…

Murder Suspect, Angelo Colon-Ortiz Arrested In Google Employee…

Vanessa Marcotte Update: FBI Profiler Weighs In On Massachusetts…

Families Of Murdered Joggers Marcotte And Vetrano Speak Out On…

Laura Wallen’s father, Mark Wallen, says he is convinced Laura is out there somewhere.

“I wanted to let Laura know that we’re out there looking for her and we’re not giving up on her. She is still alive somewhere.”

Laura Wallen’s boyfriend, Tyler Tessier, says that there was nothing going on in their relationship to indicate that Laura would take off.

“Laura, if you’re listening, it doesn’t matter what’s happened, doesn’t matter what type of trouble – there’s nothing we can’t fix together, myself and your family. There’s so many people, so many people that miss you.”

Tessier also made a plea to anyone who might have taken Laura against her will.

“If somebody has her – please understand you’ve taken away a huge person in so many people’s lives.”

Do you have any information about the disappearance of Laura Wallen? Please call Montgomery County Police at 240-773-5070.

[Featured Image by Laura Wallen/Facebook]