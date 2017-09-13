Missing Maryland high school teacher Laura Wallen has been found dead after she disappeared last week before the first day of school. Police say they have a suspect in custody for the death of the pregnant 31-year-old Wilde Lake High School teacher. On Monday, Wallen’s parents and her boyfriend held a press conference and offered a $25k reward for information on Wallen’s whereabouts.

Montgomery County, Maryland Police will be holding a press conference at 8 p.m. to share additional information about where Laura Wallen’s body was located and perhaps announce the name of the suspect now in custody.

At Monday’s press conference, Lt. Sean Gagen of the Montgomery County Police said that they had located Wallen’s SUV at an apartment complex in Howard County, Maryland, not far from the school where she taught.

“Over the weekend, police confirmed they found the 2011 black Ford Escape, with Maryland license plate M522473, belonging to the social studies teacher in an apartment complex in the 10600 block of Gramercy Place near the Mall in Columbia.”

Over the weekend, Laura Wallen’s current students and former students handed out flyers in an effort to bring their favorite teacher home. Many said that they felt compelled to do something.

“Waiting on the news and the media to tell us something isn’t enough.”

Sad, sad news. Police found the body of missing teacher Laura Wallen. They also arrested someone. Live streaming news conference at 8 pic.twitter.com/RDHN1AAIki — Kristin Wright (@kwrightnbc4) September 13, 2017

Family of missing pregnant teacher, Laura Wallen, offering $25k for info leading to her location. Police don't know if foul play @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/5WugIJFHH6 — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) September 11, 2017

[Featured Image by Laura Wallen/Facebook]