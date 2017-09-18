Prince Andrew Protecting ‘Blood Princesses’: Was Palace Power Play Meant To Help Beatrice And Eugenie?

For nearly a year now, it has been incorrectly reported that there has been a power play at the palace between Prince Andrew and Prince Charles over the royal status of the “blood princesses,” Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Instead, it appears that a senior aide to the Queen has been at odds with Andrew and has been responsible for removing Beatrice and Eugenie’s royal privileges, as well as limiting Andrew’s royal perks.

Now, Queen Elizabeth’s two oldest sons have recently “colluded” to “oust” Sir Christopher Geidt, the Queen’s private secretary.

According to the Sun, Prince Andrew was “angry” that his mother’s key advisor was responsible for removing 24-hour security from his two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as forcing him to leave his post as trade ambassador. Sir Christopher was responsible for tightening the York royal purse strings.

Contrary to previous reports, it was not Prince Charles who wanted a “streamlined royal family” — it was actually Sir Christopher Geidt. According to the paper, it was when Charles joined forces with his younger brother that the “final blow” occurred.

According to the Times, Prince Andrew wished the secretary gone because of Sir Christopher’s vision of the streamlined royal family, which included plans to completely eliminate the roles of the two blood princesses.

“Sir Christopher had a slimmed-down vision for the monarchy. The area he really held the line on was on Beatrice and Eugenie having no future role. He was adamant about that and it caused a lot of tension.”

Insiders state that the recent resignation of Geidt is the just beginning of the removal of influential advisors at Buckingham Palace. It appears that the two brothers want to work together and clean house.

Prince Andrew has long wished that the blood princesses take a larger part in the royal family. Based on the recent events, it appears that Prince Charles is in agreement with the Duke of York. What happens next could be quite intriguing.

Currently, the streamlined version of the royal family includes Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Queen Elizabeth.

Perhaps now that Sir Christopher is out of the picture, there will again, be a place for Eugenie and Beatrice, and maybe even other members of the royal family?

What is your opinion about the roles of the blood princesses in the royal family? Do you wish for a streamlined royal family as Sir Christopher had envisioned, or do you prefer more visible members of the family, including Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, working with charities and participating in royal functions? Please share your opinions below!

[Featured Image by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images]