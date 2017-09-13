Missouri Sex Offender, Out Of Prison, Allegedly Rapes 11-Year-Old And 2-Year-Old Girls In Springfield

A Missouri sex offender who was released from prison six years ago allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl at a Springfield hospital, the Springfield News-Leader is reporting.

Dave Saffeels, 57, had done time for statutory sodomy in the first degree with a 6-year-old victim, according to Missouri Highway Patrol records, but had been out of prison since 2002. MHP records indicate that he has been compliant with the conditions of his release.

In August, Saffeels was at Cox South Hospital in Springfield where he allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl. The girl had been to the hospital to visit a friend or relative who had just had twins. For reasons that aren’t clear as of this writing, somehow Saffeels and the girl wound up alone in an empty room together. There, say authorities, Saffeels rubbed his hands against the girl’s groin, then took off her shorts and raped her.

A second time, hours later, Saffeels allegedly performed oral sex on the girl and raped her again. A third time, the next day, Saffeels allegedly raped the girl while wearing a pink condom, which police say he flushed down the toilet.

The girl said she didn’t tell anyone because she was afraid.

In a fourth incident, away from the hospital, Saffeels was somehow at the girl’s home while she was trying to take a shower. Saffeels allegedly entered the bathroom and raped the girl there.

Saffeels, however, claims that the girl “provoked” him, often wearing short shorts with her legs spread wide, and at one time “seductively” eating a popsicle.

According to a follow-up report by the News-Leader, Springfield police took ten days to arrest Saffeels once the 11-year-old victim came forward.

During that time, he allegedly raped a 2-year-old girl. He was at a woman’s house and was somehow left alone with the girl, where he allegedly removed her diaper and raped her.

Police spokeswoman Lisa Cox said that the city’s police were working on building a case against Saffeels for the first alleged rape when the second one occurred.

“It does take time to confirm allegations and develop the probable cause needed for an arrest and subsequent criminal charges. Additionally, assistance from outside agencies is needed for the investigation of cases, such as this one, which involve juvenile victims.”

Saffeels has been booked into the Greene County Jail, where he faces nine felony charges, including statutory rape and statutory sodomy, and is being held on $500,000 bond.

[Featured Image by Greene County Sheriff’s Office]