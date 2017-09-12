Prince Charles Sets New Record For Royal Family, Officially Becomes Longest Reigning Prince Of Wales

Prince Charles has passed a historical milestone for the royal family.

On Saturday, the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II officially becomes the longest-serving Prince of Wales in history, BBC reports. The 68-year-old royalty holds the title for 59 years, one month, 15 days and counting.

Prince Charles was invested by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1969 at the Caernarfon Castle when he was 20-years-old. The record was previously held by Edward VII, who reigned for more than 59 years before becoming king on January 22, 1901.

Interestingly, the two royalties have hit their records due to similar circumstances. King Edward VII and Prince Charles are both the eldest sons of queens who have a historic reign.

Queen Victoria, Edward VII’s mother, used to be the longest-reigning British monarch with 63 years and 216 days. The record was broken by Queen Elizabeth II on September 9, 2015.

Aside from being the longest-serving Prince of Wales, Charles is expected to hold yet another record for the royal family. With Queen Elizabeth’s record reign and showing no signs of abdicating at age 91, it is likely that Prince Charles will become Britain’s oldest king.

Charles is the 21st Prince of Wales and is the heir to the British throne — a position that he took when he was just three years old.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles is a picture of a proud grandpa during Prince George’s first day of school at the Thomas’s Battersea in London. The future king expressed his sympathy for his grandson, adding that he completely understood his jitters on his big day.

He also expressed his excitement about the young prince’s first day of school, saying that he was looking forward to hearing how it went.

“Poor old thing. He’s been left there to have to get on with it, when the parents go away. That’s the problem. It’s good for you in the end, I suppose. It’s character building, I suppose.”

As Prince George starts school, here's a #TBT to his grandad, The Prince of Wales returning to Cheam School in 1958. pic.twitter.com/UqjRJCgmWo — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) September 7, 2017

When asked if he gave little George any advice about school, the Prince of Wales admitted that he was not able to share some words of wisdom, adding that the tot will not take it from him considering his young age.

“Of course not, he wouldn’t take it from me, I don’t think, at that age. No, but I shall be interested to hear how he got on. At that age, you don’t worry quite so much about going to school as you do when you get a bit older. It’s that business of meeting new people and wondering, you know.”

It’s been quite a busy week for the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are already parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, announced that they are expecting their third royal baby.

