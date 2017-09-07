Kelly Ripa Replacement On ‘Live’ Rumors: Truth Behind New Report [Fact-Checking]

Rumors about Kelly Ripa being replaced on Live by Kim Kardashian are still going strong in the media. As USA Today reported, Kim was “flexing her hosting skills” while filling in as a guest host for Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan on August 28. The appearance has only added to speculations that Kim might replace the veteran host of the show.

Adding fuel to rumors that Kelly Ripa’s replacement on Live will be Kim Kardashian is a new report about to hit newsstands. The September 17 issue of Life & Style magazine has a cover story claiming that Kelly’s “worst nightmare of being replaced” is about to happen. The sub-headings read that Kelly and Ryan Seacrest are struggling as a team and that Ryan is turning to Kim to replace his co-host. It also suggests that Ripa is facing a new battle a year after her meltdown with the Michael Strahan situation.

Life & Style‘s report alleges that ABC producers want Kim to replace Kelly to “boost ratings” and has a source saying that Ripa’s fan base can’t compete with Kim’s. Kardashian “could very well be the future of Live,” the magazine’s source goes on to say. Although Ryan only joined the morning program in May, the source says he’s “calling the shots” and is angling to get Kim as Kelly’s replacement. Seacrest is the executive producer of Keeping up with theKardashians and the source claims he’s intent on extending Kim’s appeal by having him host Live alongside him.

tomorrow morning we have @kimkardashian guest cohosting @livekellyandryan! Your confetti wand is in good hands @kellyripa 😉 A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

A highly credible source checked into the Kelly Ripa replacement rumors and debunks the tabloid’s report. Gossip Cop reports that ABC insiders inform them that there have been “zero discussions about Kardashian becoming a permanent co-host.” The surveillance site was also told that network executives “aren’t plotting” to replace Kelly with a new host. The entire report is branded as “completely false.”

Since everyone's posting #backtoschool photos, here's ours 🙂 @kellyripa #kellyandryan A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

The rumors about Kelly Ripa being replaced may continue, but the truth is the network doesn’t want to see her leave. Ripa has been on the show sixteen years and reportedly has a great relationship with Ryan Seacrest. If Kim Kardashian or anyone fills in for Kelly, don’t be surprised if the same rumors reignite again.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]