ISIS Wants Food In Your Grocery Stores Poisoned Via Lone Wolf Injecting Cyanide

ISIS has called on its supporters to visit supermarkets in the U.S. and Europe and inject poison into food products. Lone wolf terrorists are called forth by ISIS to embark on this latest terrorist act by using the poison cyanide, their latest hidden weapon against the West.

Newsweek reports a cryptic message posted by ISIS on a channel traditionally used by these terrorists is urging supporters to use this method in grocery stores and supermarkets across the U.S. and Europe. ISIS also tells its supporters that this method of using cyanide poison has been tested on prisoners and it works.

The “food poison tests” that ISIS used on prisoners were uncovered when Mosul, Iraq, was liberated earlier this year, according to the Daily Mail. In the past when ISIS urged lone wolf terrorist attacks, this was carried out in the numerous tragic events using vehicles plowing into crowds. When ISIS directed their supporters to embark on driving vehicles into crowded areas these events took place in both the U.S. and Europe.

The same held true for knife attacks and attacks on crowded venues, such as a concert. Lone wolf attacks have followed ISIS directions in the past. This latest plan of targeting the food supply is something that suggests danger to everyone, not just the people who frequent crowded places anymore.

People commenting on the article posted by the Daily Mail suggest that living in fear of this happening is another aspect that these terrorists have accomplished. According to Personal Liberty, ISIS is urging the use of these easily attainable chemicals. The terrorists are looking for the success of this latest endeavor to cause “mass death, market panic, and extreme food shortages throughout the Western world.”

The plan launched by ISIS suggests the primary mode of poisoning is cyanide, but there are also other poisons that are as easily purchased. The different ways to secretly introduce these poisons into the food sources calls for infiltrating a food processing plant, distribution hub, or even while walking through the local grocery store and supermarket aisles.

The Times in the U.K. recently reported they obtained documents showing that this terror group has spent a good amount of time and energy teaching lone wolf terrorists how to draw deadly chemicals from products that are readily available in the U.S. and Europe. Not only are these products easy to get your hands on but they are products that are common enough that a purchase won’t draw attention, such as e-cigarettes and pesticides.

This latest ISIS ploy should not only conjure worry over large scale attempts, but the “the results of multiple smaller scale attacks throughout the nation should be of major concern,” suggests Personal Liberty.

