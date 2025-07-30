31-Year-Old Woman Cared for Her Sick Aunt’s Dog—What She Received from the Inheritance Next Sparked a Family Feud

A woman, 30, revealed to the Reddit community how she had an emotional fallout with her brother over inheritance after their aunt passed away. She began her post with, “This is long, but the details are necessary for the full picture.”

The woman revealed that her Aunt Bea wrote everything in her name after she passed away, even though the inheritance was originally intended for someone else.

Although the woman used fake names for everybody, she used the real name for her aunt’s dog, Troy. She referred to him as “the goodest boy” in her post. According to the woman, Troy became a family to Aunt Bea after her only son passed away almost 15 years ago.

“Troy became her son in a 4 legged friend. She definitely liked him more than any of us or anyone in general.”

In February, she was hospitalized after suffering complications following a knee replacement. The woman writes, “That just started a snowball of other health issues, eventually taking her in October.”

She then added that during this time, John, 35, her brother, began taking care of Troy. He took him in for the first 3 months. However, after he moved in with his boyfriend, things changed, as pets were not allowed there. This is where the woman extended her hands.

“John worked near the house, so would stop by 2-3 times a week to do some of the ridiculous extras Aunt Bea required. He seriously was the best dog ever & old as dirt, so I did my absolute best to follow Aunt Bea’s request for Troy. I really did try to give him the best rest of his life without his mom.”

A year later, Troy also passed away, maybe out of grief for Aunt Bea. At this point, the woman was contacted by an attorney, who wanted to talk to her about her aunt’s estate. “I go through with meeting the attorney about all she had, and she didn’t have much.”

She added that she had “no clue” that Bea left whatever little she had to her. However, John knew that “they were in line.” As revealed by her, during the hospital visits, their aunt explained that whoever looked after Troy would be given her estate.

When he was informed of who was receiving the inheritance, he took a sudden turn. The woman wrote that her brother began “Calling me a mooch, spreading lies about my care for Troy & other heinous things that just aren’t true.”

The woman presented a question for the Reddit users: “So I ask, AITAH for claiming her inheritance?”

The comments were divided with some saying, “It really sounds like it should be split 50/50,” while others added, “John did that for, what, 3 months? And then you did the rest for another 9? Sounds like you fulfilled your aunt’s wishes and John didn’t.”