Hulk Hogan’s Death Leaves Behind a $25M Estate—The Whopping Fortune May Spark Inheritance Dispute

Hulk Hogan’s passing away has left behind the undistributed matter of his $25 million estate. The WWE legend suddenly passed away on Thursday, July 24. Hogan’s third wife, Sky Daily Hogan, is legally entitled to inherit his estate, but here’s what really might be happening.

Terry Bollea passed away at the age of 71, leaving the world in shock. Authorities presiding over the case revealed that the star possibly passed away because of a cardiac arrest. The Clearwater Public Safety Department told NBC News that they reached Hogan’s home after they got a call regarding a cardiac arrest.

The star has left a $25 million estate behind that is sure to create some conflict in his surviving family. Legally, the Bolleas’ third wife, Sky Hogan, is entitled to receive 30% of the estate according to Florida state law. The state’s spousal elective share law comes into play here, but there could be more to it.

June Frederiksen, who is an estate expert and paralegal at the Schofner Law Firm, spoke to RadarOnline about it. The expert noted that Hogan likely had a “very in-depth estate planning.” The star had likely set up a revocable and personal trust before passing away.

“You set up a trust to protect your assets, so you run everything through the trust,” Frederiksen explained. The expert also notes how Sky will surely inherit a significant amount of the trust given the state laws.

Hogan’s Clearwater mansion, located in Florida, is estimated to cost a whopping $11.5 million. The star had also dipped his toes in multiple business ventures. One of them was the Hogan’s Beach Shop that he founded in 2013. Another one is the Hogan’s Hangout restaurant, which is located on Clearwater Beach.

The star’s most recent project was launching a Real American Beer. There is a possibility of the star’s surviving family engaging in a legal battle if all of the star’s assets are not included in the trust that is set up.

“If someone contests what is directed in the trusts, there may not be a way to avoid estate court,” Frederiksen shared. If what the expert predicts might come true, an intense battle of inheritance will likely ensue.

Hogan was reportedly not in touch with his daughter, Brooke Hogan. The WWE star did not even meet his grandchildren, Oliver and Molly Gene. The twins born in January remained estranged from their grandfather, same like their mother.

The legal expert explains that if Hogan had decided to leave his daughter the $25 million, she could legally contest. If Brooke does decide to contest, the whole family will be dragged to court.