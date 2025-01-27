The late Princess Diana was a lady who lived her life with utmost courage, class, and dignity. The former wife of King Charles, who died in an unexpected car crash in 1997, faced several hardships during her tenure in the royal family. However, she never gave up on her responsibilities and was very humble despite her privileges.

Born into the British nobility with an abundance of wealth, she grew up close to the Royal Family and lived at Park House on their Sandringham estate. Later, her family moved to the grand Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire, which is often associated with her legacy today.

Sandringham also happens to be one of the royal residences; this was when the Royals stayed in the main house when they were in town and leased the other houses on the estate out to other families—Princess Diana’s father reportedly leased Park House from them. Years after Diana’s death, recent reports reveal that neither her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, will inherit the place.

Surprised? We are too! Several sources reportedly claim that this grand 13,000-acre estate which has been the ancestral seat of the Spencer family for more than five centuries, will go to their (Prince William’s and Prince Harry’s) 30-year-old cousin Louis Spencer, son of Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother.

As per lofficiel, Louis, Viscount Althorp has been dubbed the most eligible British bachelor in recent years; he has risen to fame for his dapper personality, charm, and striking looks. As per the outlet, he pursued higher education at the University of Edinburgh and is currently an actor at a drama school in Chiswick, London. who has been and has since been nicknamed ‘Harry Lite.’

Moreover, he will inherit the estate despite having three older sisters because of the system of primogeniture that exists in the aristocracy, which means that titles are handed down to the oldest boy, not the firstborn child. Additionally, Louis is next in line to become the 10th Earl Spencer, a title that comes with the responsibility of managing the massive property.

The Express further stated that his oldest sister, Kitty Spencer, has formerly spoken about her younger brother inheriting the estate.

“Primogeniture can be a tricky topic because as times are changing, attitudes are as well. We’ve grown up understanding that it’s Louis to inherit, and Louis will do an incredible job,” she added.

According to insider information revealed by The Telegraph, he’s now represented by Tavistock Wood Talent Agency. “He’s super private and gets on quietly with his thing. He’s a very talented actor and, I think, will be a brilliant one. You’d like him. He’s very low-key and genuine, decent and kind, and tall,” the insider added.

While the upcoming heir to the property maintains a relatively low public profile, he was featured on rapper Nicki Minaj’s Instagram, who posted a photo of the duo with an eye-catching caption after they met at the royal wedding in 2018. That picture supposedly went viral, and he received a lot of online attention. As of now, Louis is already attending trustee meetings and getting ready to take on the prestigious responsibility soon.