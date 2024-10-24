Princess Diana’s Lookalike Nieces Join Prince William in a Rare Appearance

Princess Diana’s nieces, Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, and Lady Eliza Spencer, made a rare public appearance to support their cousin, Prince William, at the prestigious Centrepoint Awards held at the British Museum. Kitty and twins Amelia and Eliza are the daughters of Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer. The Spencer sisters, known for their striking resemblance to their late aunt, joined William to celebrate young people who have overcome homelessness and transformed their lives.

William was joined by his cousins, Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer pic.twitter.com/qPc9xH4kHF — Kate Mansey (@KateMansey) October 16, 2024

As per InStyle, they brought glamour to the evening, dressed in elegant icy blue gowns. Amelia and Eliza opted for intricate crystal beading, while Kitty’s featured delicate Venetian embroidery. Despite their public lives, it’s not often that the three are spotted together. Kitty, who serves as a Centrepoint ambassador, took to the stage to introduce one of the honorees of the evening.

She began, "I am extremely proud of my cousin Prince William for all that he does and continues to do to support Centrepoint and the vital work they provide to homeless young people. His dedication to Centrepoint throughout the years has been unwavering, and his efforts have made a significant impact in raising awareness and driving positive change for those in need. Seeing my cousin’s commitment firsthand inspires me deeply and reinforces the importance of our shared mission."

During his own speech, Prince William too spoke passionately about the significance of eradicating homelessness. A patron of Centrepoint for 20 years, he shared how he is always in awe and amazed by the passion and ambition of the award winners and nominees, as per People magazine. He stated, "What inspires me the most about the young people here this evening is that they have not only overcome homelessness to achieve their personal ambitions, but they are also all contributing to the communities in which they live." William also used the platform to highlight his Homewards initiative, a five-year plan launched in 2023 aimed at ending homelessness for good.

Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Kitty Spencer, and Lady Amelia Spencer arrive at The Centrepoint Awards at The British Museum on October 16, 2024, in London. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein)

Diana was named the royal patron of Centrepoint in 1992. In a 2011 documentary, Royal Servants, Darren McGrady, who worked closely with the late Princess, shared, “She did go out in the darkness of night putting things into rubbish bins for the homeless to find, putting coats and things out there.” In a 2023 interview, William too admitted, "My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I'm really glad she did." Interestingly, to have a better understanding of the struggles folks face on the streets, William spent a night sleeping outside on London streets in peak winter. On another occasion, the future king also pledged to get the next generation involved. He said, “I hope to bring George, Charlotte, and Louis to see the fantastic organizations doing inspiring work to support those most in need– just as my mother did for me.”