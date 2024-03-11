Here's What is Inside the Oscar Nominees' Six-Figure Gift Bags

One thing is certain—even the losers will get opulent Oscars gift bags—when the envelopes are opened on March 12 at the 95th annual Academy Awards. The Academy Awards are renowned for their extravagant gift bags filled with anything from cosmetic surgery gift cards to five-star getaways. This year's bag is estimated to be worth $178,000, as reported by BuzzFeed.

This year's Oscar nominees in the acting and directing categories will receive a "gift bag" worth about $180K that includes:



• a $50K three-night stay at a ski chalet

• a $25K show from a mentalist

• a $15 Rubik's Cube



Good luck solving the cube during the ceremony pic.twitter.com/29YHCBDjUX — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) March 10, 2024

It's worth noting that following an IRS investigation, the Academy discontinued the long-standing practice of providing official gift bags to ceremony guests and candidates in 2006. Since then, the "Everyone Wins" swag bag has been curated by ambitious marketing expert Lash Fary, CEO of the Los Angeles-based marketing agency Distinctive Assets, in an attempt to bring firms' goods in front of some of the most prominent customers in the world. As reported by Forbes, in the last twenty years, companies have paid anywhere between $4,000 and $35,000 to be selected for the yearly Oscars, with prizes ranging from an Antarctic vacation to a year's worth of Audi rentals. Like Super Bowl ads, participating in the Oscar gift bag carries some risk, but companies believe that the benefit of a celebrity endorsement will outweigh the danger.

The Oscars gift bag is worth $170,000 this year, which compared to the $500,000 Golden Globes swag bag is basically peanuts. In their bags, nominees are getting a trip to the Swiss Alps and several prebiotic sodas. https://t.co/umH2PP4MdP — New York Magazine (@NYMag) March 9, 2024

The 25 nominees for Academy Awards—actors and directors—are given the bags by Fary. Colman Domingo, Jeffrey Wright, Lily Gladstone, Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Ryan Gosling, Annette Bening, and other actors are among this year's acting candidates. This year's Oscar nominees for directors include Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan. Usually, Fary ships or delivers the baskets to the residences or workplaces of the beneficiaries.

As per Page Six, the most expensive package for 2024 is a three-night stay at the opulent ski lodge Zermatt Peak, which is tucked away in the Swiss Alps. The vacation is estimated to be worth $50,000. Other holiday options include a three-night stay in a luxurious villa at Saint-Barth Paradise, which costs between $14,000 and $80,000 for a weeklong trip, and a visit to the Golden Door spa in San Marco, California, where the average nightly charge is almost $1,800.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

Additionally, Carl Christman, the famous mentalist, will provide a special show for Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and crew, and Maison Construction will handle the project management for their refurbishment. As per the outlet, actresses and directors Jodie Foster and America Ferrera are among the candidates who will get an abundance of fashion and beauty goodies, such as an Elboque shearling purse (which costs $311), a Bagceit purse holder (which costs $55), Jambys shorts (which cost $38), and a Miage skincare set (which costs $516). The three skincare items that the candidates will unveil are the Hydrafusion 4D HA Water Burst Cream ($87), the Fancy Match Lip Gloss ($44), and the Flawless Pads ($95). After the Oscars, the stars can guarantee they'll have flawless skin and restful sleep thanks to a gift package that includes a Cynosure microneedling session and a Helight Sleep gadget ($139) that uses red light treatment.