2-Year-Old Dies After Allegedly Eating Diapers and Drywall; Parents Arrested

An Indiana couple was arrested after the murder of their two-year-old son. The 39-year-old father and his 31-year-old wife starved their toddler to death. He was so severely malnourished and hungry that he ingested drywall and the contents of diapers.

Trevor Reichard-Hayes and Katherine Carter are now charged with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Their two-year-old, Erik Reichard, was extremely thin as he weighed just 15 pounds. The normal weight for a two-year-old would be at least double this.

Toddler Found Dead After Weeks of Alleged Neglect Had Eaten Drywall, Diaper in Bid to Stay Alive: Affidavit https://t.co/FcnixYHXbD — People (@people) April 7, 2026

The authorities also discovered bug bites all over his body. According to the Tell City Police Department press release, the Police went to their home in Guttenberg Lane after a 911 call. First responders reached the residence and tried to revive him, but pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to court documents obtained by WFIE, the mother found the child unresponsive and was last seen alive around 11 p.m. A combined probe by the Perry County Coroner’s Office and Indiana Department of Child Services was launched. There was feces on the floor in the children’s bedroom, paint chips, dirt and soiled diapers.

In addition, there were insects crawling throughout the house. It looked like the kids’ room and house hadn’t been cleaned for days. Moreover, the doorknob of one bedroom was reversed, suggesting that the parents locked the children in the room. On the other hand, the parents’ bedroom was clean.

Trevor Reichard-Hayes, 39 and Katherine Carter, 31, were arrested Friday after an unresponsive 2-year-old boy died at a home in Tell City, Indiana. Two other children were removed from the home. https://t.co/66lMfjCFxF pic.twitter.com/CKQUCVKnm0 — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) April 4, 2026

Two other children were removed from the home. Meanwhile, the authorities confirmed Erik had been dead for about 14 hours before the first responder arrived at the scene. According to the child’s autopsy, he had eaten diapers, drywall and paint chips. There was no sign of physical abuse, but eating paint and diapers points towards extreme neglect.

The investigation is ongoing. The police department’s press release reads, “Scenes such as these are extremely difficult for the officers, first responders, and partner agencies involved. We respectfully ask for and appreciate your prayers and support for the investigators as well as the victim’s family during this difficult time.” The couple will appear in court on Tuesday.