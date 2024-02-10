'1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares Whether She Still Battles Depression Following Weight Loss Triumph

Tammy Slaton, famous for 1000-Lb Sisters, has been on a remarkable weight loss journey that not only revamped her physical appearance but also revolutionized her way of looking at life. After facing a near-death experience and undergoing weight-loss surgery, Slaton has lost over 400 pounds, leading to a profound shift in her quality of life and mindset.

In a recent TikTok video, Slaton candidly shared how her weight loss journey has prominently improved her overall well-being. She shared, “My quality of life has changed so much. Before I went to rehab, I was bitter, unhappy, very super suicidal, depressed, and just mean. Everybody hated me…and they still do. Oh well. I had this I don’t care attitude back then. I still do but it’s not as bad. I’m working on myself still.”

As per ScreenRant, Slaton’s journey is filled with small victories, Slaton reveals, “I have personally seen a lot of growth in how I treat people and my family. Just my attitude and how happier I seem. I smile a lot more. I just came back from Disney World and I actually got on rides! And I rode in a hot air balloon. I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this two years ago. I guess you can say I’m bragging a bit about myself but I’m not trying to. I’m just giving myself a pat on the back for achieving something. Getting the weight off and living….I can finally say I’m living life.” Despite facing difficulties such as mean comments from fans, Slaton remains determined and focused on her journey towards self-improvement. She is trying to inspire others to also embrace their struggles and triumphs.

As per People, Slaton adds, “I value life now where before I hated it. I hated everything about life. And now, I'm just going with it. Life throws me a curve ball and I just do my best to jump over the hurdle…well, let’s face it. I’m not jumping nowhere. One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people but for me it was huge.”

Having a look back at her achievements, Slaton expresses gratitude for the newfound freedom and independence she has gained. She shares her happiness, asserting, “Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don't even sleep with it at night anymore. Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”

Slaton's weight loss journey serves as a beacon of hope for those facing similar challenges, reminding us that with perseverance and determination, anything is possible. Her story is a testament to the power of resilience and self-love, inspiring countless individuals to embark on their own journeys of transformation and self-discovery.