‘1000-lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Breaks Silence on Amy’s Alleged Pregnancy: "Here To Tell You..."

Fans have developed a theory about the Slaton family that’s been circulating on social media, prompting Tammy Slaton to clarify matters. The 1000-lb Sisters star took to TikTok on November 4, 2024, to address the growing rumors surrounding her sister Amy Slaton and her alleged pregnancy.

"I wish people would stop spreading rumors, but I'm here to tell you, Amy is not pregnant," Tammy firmly stated in her video to put an end to the ongoing speculation. Amy is already the mother of two young boys, Gage Deon, 4, and Glenn Allen, 2. The subject of pregnancy rumors was followed by some emotional moments captured on recent episodes of their TLC show. The timing of these rumors is particularly sensitive given Amy's recent personal struggles following her divorce from Michael Halterman in September 2023. Amy was briefly found dating Tony Rodgers from Battle Creek, Michigan, but that relationship ended before New Year's Eve. Amy even shared her heartbreak and regret by posting a TikTok message: "Broken heart on New Year's Eve! Single for the new year tho!!!!!!"

(L) Tammy Slaton and (R) Amy Slaton discussing their weight struggles on TLC’s "1000-lb Sisters." (Image source: YouTube | @TLC)

Tammy also addressed another disturbing rumor about their family in the same video. Referring to her sister-in-law, who is married to her brother Chris Combs, she clarified, "And Brittany did not pass away." Brittany has been one of the familiar faces of viewers of the TLC show and has made numerous appearances alongside the Slaton sisters over the years.

The surge in rumors also comes at a time when Amy has been dealing with legal challenges. She faced charges of child endangerment and drug possession following an incident at the Tennessee Safari Park in September. Both Amy and another individual, Brian Scott Lovvorn, were arrested and were not found guilty of the charges. The next court appearance for them was scheduled for November 7, 2024. Amy has not yet released any formal remarks about the incident.

'1,000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Busted for Drugs, Child Endangerment: "1,000-Lb. Sisters" star Amy Slaton spent Labor Day behind bars after a camel bite at a Tennessee zoo led to an arrest for alleged possession of illegal drugs -- and allegedly putting a child in danger.… pic.twitter.com/BQt6bBgWhN — - (@COUPSLEADER) September 3, 2024

These recent events, which unfolded, show how challenging it is to live life in the public eye. Earlier this year, Tammy herself had to address social media trolls who criticized her appearance. Responding to comments about her teeth in a video posted in January, she stated, "With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this. It's not helping my confidence," as per the New York Post.

Both sisters right now continue to focus on their personal growth despite these challenges. Tammy has achieved remarkable success in her weight loss journey. She dropped from 725 pounds to 285 pounds following bariatric surgery in July 2022. The transformation has brought unexpected benefits to her and that included improved hair growth, which Tammy proudly shared with her followers. For now, Amy is channeling her energy into being a dedicated mother to her two sons while maintaining her privacy regarding personal matters.