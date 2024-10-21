'1000-lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Shared Video of Baby Crawling on Messy Floor — Fans Had a Lot to Say

Amy Slaton, who is known for starring in the reality TV show 1000-Lb. Sisters, once caused a stir by posting a video of her son playing on a cluttered floor strewn with trash and diapers. The reality star took to TikTok last year to post the questionable clip of her youngest child, Glenn. Slaton, 35, recorded a video featuring her nine-month-old son crawling on the hardwood floor. The baby was wearing tan shorts, a T-shirt that matched the shorts, and socks. He could be seen leaning on a suitcase to help him stand, which Slaton said was a milestone for the child.

"Glenn stood up," the proud mom wrote in her caption. However, fans quickly noticed how dirty the space was with garbage like used cups and diapers on the floor, as per The US Sun. One user wrote, "Girl throw that cup in the trash!!" Someone noticed a stain on the tot's pants and urged the mother to change his clothes. A different comment read, "Dirty pants," and a third demanded, "Change that child's diaper in time."

Slaton shares Glenn with ex-husband Michael Halterman, and they welcomed their younger son in July 2022. Less than a year after the reality star gave birth to Glenn, she split from Michael. Following a heated altercation, Slaton's spouse filed for divorce from the reality TV personality on March 13, 2023. Slaton reportedly moved out of the home that they shared and in with her sister Tammy Slaton, who is also her co-star on the show.

Since the initiation of the divorce proceedings between Amy and Halterman, various updates about their ongoing feud have surfaced. Halterman had been accused of domestic violence, as per Page Six, and he had been ordered to vacate the Kentucky home that he shared with Slaton. Eventually, however, Amy moved back into that house as Halterman moved in with his mother. As such, Amy shared glimpses of her new Kentucky home where she has moved in with her sons. Ultimately, the divorce between Amy and Halterman came through in September 2023.

For those who may not know, as per The U.S Sun, the reality star claimed that her ex-beau was "mentally abusive. He's very controlling." Amy also mentioned that on one particular night, he got really mad and that she had to take the kids to her sister's place for dinner. She also said that Michael was 'too violent' around their two children, Glenn and Gage. She said that he would hit the boys 'too hard' and pulled them by the arm. Amy went on to file an emergency protection order for herself and her two children, but she eventually dropped the domestic violence charges against Halterman last year.

