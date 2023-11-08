‘Teen Mom’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Accepts Plea Deal in DUI and Drug Possession Case

Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards faced a pivotal moment in his ongoing legal battles when he appeared in Hamilton County General Sessions Court on Monday, November 6. The 35-year-old reality TV personality, who has been arrested multiple times this year and received a reckless driving citation in October, pleaded guilty to charges of driving under the influence (DUI) and drug possession as part of a plea deal. However, the judge presiding over the case, Judge Gary Starnes, expressed hesitancy in approving the deal.

According to Coty Wamp from the District Attorney's Office, the proposed plea deal involved reinstating Edwards's probation with 11 months and 29 days suspended, according to The Sun. He would be placed on level two probation with random drug screenings for the original probation sentence. For the DUI charge, Edwards would plead guilty and serve 48 hours, which he had already completed, pay a $465 fine, lose his license for a year, and attend DUI school. Additionally, he would continue to undergo drug tests in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The judge, however, was not entirely convinced. Judge Starnes admitted that he was hesitant to approve the plea deal because Edwards had not demonstrated remorse for his reckless actions on the road, stating, "You going 145 in a 65 doesn’t show me remorse, and the ignorance of doing something like that is beyond me. I don't know how you didn’t kill somebody." He emphasized the need for a comprehensive follow-up plan and expressed concern about potential hiccups in Ryan's recovery.

Judge Starnes urged Ryan to continue following the recommendations of CADAS (the Comprehensive Alcohol and Drug Addiction Services) and Oasis. He also recommended continuing Vivitrol injections, which help curb addiction cravings, and counseling as part of the agreement. The judge wanted to ensure that Ryan adhered to the recommended treatment plan and warned him that making poor decisions could result in a three-year custodial sentence. The hearing concluded with Judge Starnes setting another hearing for December 5, emphasizing the importance of staying on track with the treatment program.

Edwards's legal troubles have been ongoing this year, with multiple arrests and charges, including harassment, stalking, and possession of a controlled substance. Most of these charges were dropped earlier when he was ordered to complete a six-month rehab program. Unfortunately, he checked out of the facility prematurely and was found "unresponsive" behind the wheel of his car in a near-fatal overdose on April 7, as per Y! Entertainment. This incident resulted in further DUI and possession charges.

Edwards's journey to rehabilitation and recovery has been closely watched by fans, and he has been living at the Oasis halfway house, which is adjacent to the CADAS rehab facility. The facility provides a structured, sober living environment and support for individuals seeking a better quality of life. While Ryan's legal troubles have been a significant part of his recent life, he has been working to make positive changes, with the hope of overcoming his addiction issues and turning his life around.

