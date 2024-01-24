'1000-lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Shows Off Slim Figure in Trendy Red Outfit and Long Boots

Following her split from her ex-husband Michael Halterman, 1000-lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton is building a positive lifestyle. Her latest photos demonstrate her amazing weight loss and attractive wardrobe makeover. Slaton flaunted her figure wearing a strikingly tight red sweater dress. She paired the voguish outfit with a bright red trench coat decorated with black buttons. The reality star donned knee-high black boots highlighting her legs and accessorized her look with a trendy brown Louis Vuitton tote.

Slaton styled her straightened blue hair, and appeared happy as she posed in front of a dark red door. The TLC star can also be seen giggling in the following carousel of images as she poses against a snow-covered backdrop. As per The US Sun, fans found her renewed confidence infectious, one fan commented: "She’s got a point. She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment." A second fan said: "At the end of the day what our kids crave the most is a smiling momma!! You go girl!" "Pic 6 is my fav. Loving the longer hair and the smile! We've missed it recently. May 2024 be an amazing year for you girly," wrote a third fan. "That smile right there babes! Getting to love yourself after all you've been through lately!! You are doing it, mama," said a fourth fan. A fifth one commented: "Amy I so love that you’re enjoying your life and you’re able to bounce back with everything. Much happiness to you."

Slaton recently opened up about the challenges of being a single parent to sons Gage, 2, and Glenn, 1. She was seen getting emotional while revealing: "I'm just like... he's running around, he's running around, and I'm just like exhausted all the time and hurting 24/7. Because I'm trying to take care of two boys and take care of the house, take care of mom. It's just a lot. And I was good before Glenn was born, like I had it under control. And when he was born it just went..."

Her sister Amanda then urged: "But listen. You're not alone in this, you're not the only parent. You have a husband that is perfectly capable of taking care of these kids for you to have a moment." Meanwhile, Slaton continues to follow an exercise routine to remain healthy, the 1000-lb. Sisters recently enjoyed a Zumba session. As per People, the family never participated in a fun Zumba class before and Amy, joked, “We’ll just have to wing it. What’s the worst that could happen?”

“Today is day one of camp ‘get fit,’” Chris said with a laugh. “Now that we’ve all had weight loss surgery, we all have to stay on track. My lovely wife [Brittany] suggested Zumba. So, we’re all here and we’re all working on our beach bodies getting ready to go to Pensacola.” “I actually enjoy Zumba. It’s fun but we’re all trying to do what the instructor’s telling us to do but we get over here and she’s already back over there,” Amanda admitted. “I’m like, damn, my feet ain’t moving or something.” “I don’t move like that anymore,” Misty added. “I got those ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ dance moves,” Tammy added. “I think me and Amanda had the best rhythm. Real hot girl stuff cause we on that hot girl s—.”

