Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi's Toy Donation Leaves Kardashian Fans Emotional: "Such a Good Mommy"

Fans of the Kardashian family praised Kylie Jenner and her five-year-old daughter Stormi Webster for donating a cartful of toys from Target. The Hulu celebrity posted a TikTok video showing herself and her daughter going to the well-known store, as they have in the past. The beauty mogul chronicled the adorable mother-daughter day out, and fans could not get enough of the duo.

Jenner and Webster initially appeared to be doing some personal browsing, but the video suddenly changed course. The makeup mogul revealed about her daughter in her post, “She woke up this morning. She said, ‘I want a mommy-daughter day.’ So that’s what we’re doing. We’re going to Targét – Target. And then we’re gonna get ice cream.”

The video first captured Webster and Jenner holding hands as they entered the shop. Webster was seated the red shopping cart, which The Kardashians star started to fill up. She displayed a few of the things they had so far bought, including a miniature Minnie Mouse backpack, water shoes, sandals, and flip-flops. As the video cut to Webster throwing a toy into her trolley, Jenner revealed, “I told Stormi if we’re gonna get a toy then we have to make a basket to donate.”

Jenner then captured her daughter choosing several gifts to put in the cart for children in need. The shopping basket eventually had too many products. Jenner told Webster, “I’m proud of you, my sweet baby,” and gave her a sweet peck on her cheek.

Fans raced to the comments section to thank the founder of Kylie Cosmetics for instilling in her daughter a valuable lesson about giving back to society. One fan commented, "Kylie take this W for motherhood." A second wrote, "Love how you teach her to be kind and generous by donating." Someone else commented, "Really appreciate you showing her the value of donating and helping others." Another supporter wrote, "I love how you're raising her to be kind and loving and generous." A fan complimented her mothering skills, adding, "Such a good mommy. I can't. Her upbringing is telling so much about how she's gonna treat others when she's older."

Kylie via TikTok with Stormi 😅 pic.twitter.com/wrN1EiSXAL — Kylie Jenner Source (@kyliajennur) June 23, 2023

On Instagram, Jenner posted a different video of her kid, and it showed the two of them sitting in the car together, as per The Sun. It appeared to be from the same day, as Webster was wearing the same black dress as in the Target trip video. In this Instagram video, the five-year-old was in the passenger seat while Jenner was seated at the wheel. Jenner captioned the clip: "When your kids get to that age you no longer have any privacy."

