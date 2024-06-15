10 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants: Jay-Z's Sports Eatery to JLo's Cuban Cuisine

10 Must-Try Celebrity-Owned Eateries

Celebrities love to entertain us, whether it's on a big screen or hosting their fans in their eateries. Some of the most renowned names in the entertainment industry have a side hustle as restaurant owners. From actors like Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, and Jennifer Lopez to musicians Jay-Z and Britney Spears, these Hollywood A-listers love curating well-thought-out menus and innovative themes for a unique dining experience. These eateries offer more than just a meal, providing a glimpse into the personal tastes of the stars themselves.

1. Britney Spears

The 'Princess of Pop' opened her posh restaurant Nyla in June 2002 in New York City. It originally treated people with Cajun specialties but quickly lost fans' interest and received bad reviews online. The Toxic singer soon severed ties with the eatery, citing "management's failure to keep her fully apprised." In her official statement, she wished the new owners the best. "I wish the restaurant and its current ownership continued success." Even with the change in ownership, the eatery could not survive, as per MTV.

2. Jay-Z

The American rapper invested in a sports-themed restaurant on June 18, 2003, in New York City, Atlantic City, Las Vegas. The chain of sports bars and lounges was named after a baseball term 40-40. The lounge hosted several high-profile events over the years. The venue was particularly famous for its live music, celebrity patrons, and innovative sports décor. However, after 20 years, it closed its original location but it is likely to open at a new address in 2024.

3. Robert De Niro

The 80-year-old veteran actor is a proud owner of multiple eateries. The first restaurant Locanda Verde opened in May 2009 and is still a favorite for many for its brilliant breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus. Located in Greenwich, New York City, the restaurant is airy and welcoming. The second food joint owned by De Niro is Tribeca Grill which opened in 1990. It features classic home-style food and hosts big names from Hollywood. De Niro also co-founded Nobu in 1994.

4. Ryan Gosling

Gosling owns Tagine, the bustling Moroccan cuisine eatery. It opened in 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. The restaurant boasts authentic and exquisite Moroccan food and offers a romantic, candle-lit ambiance. Chef Ben Benameur is a good friend and business partner of the 43-year-old actor and actively ensures that the customers enjoy a warm, one-of-a-kind experience. The eatery serves delicious North African cuisine such as braised beef couscous and a honey lamb tagine with dates and cinnamon, as reported by Us Weekly.

5. Lady Gaga

The 38-year-old singer is a silent partner of Joanne Trattoria in Manhattan's Upper West Side. It was opened by Joseph and Cynthia Germanotta, Gaga's parents with chef/ author, Art Smith, in 2012. The eatery was named after the Bad Romance singer's deceased aunt. The restaurant serves plenty of Italian American staples. Its signature dishes include spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parmesan, and gnocchi with white-truffle alfredo, as reported by Business Insider. The restaurant is known particularly for its cozy and homey ambiance.

6. Jennifer Lopez

JLo has had a successful music and acting career and also tried her hand at a food business. She opened her restaurant Madres on April 12, 2002, in Pasadena, California. The establishment was operated by Lopez's family, especially by her father David. It served Cuban and Puerto Rican specialties and the overall vibe of the eatery was Havana flair. However, it closed in 2008 following protests by PETA. Around the time the restaurant opened, J.Lo was facing intense scrutiny from animal rights activists over her love of fur. As such, PETA campaigners camped outside the eatery and ambushed diners with placards.

7. Eminem

Eminem is the owner of Mom's Spaghetti, launched in September 2021, in the singer's hometown, Detroit. It's a counter-serve eatery that serves spaghetti in paper takeout containers. Initially, they started with pop-ups. However, soon it was a hit among fans. Subsequently, the singer decided to open a permanent joint within the Union Assembly. For those, who cannot recall, the restaurant's name is the first verse of Lose Yourself, a single written for the movie 8 Mile, which earned him a Grammy.

8. Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers who share a close bond and prioritize family, have a renowned restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen in Belmont, North Carolina. The eatery is an ode to their father Kevin Sr.'s late grandmother who lived in the same town. Its grand opening was in 2016. It treats people with Southern treats like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. Kevin Sr. told People magazine at the time, "[My grandmother's] recipes for me represented home and it was important for me that [the restaurant] honored her."

9. Channing Tatum

The Lost City actor opened a restaurant and a bar called Saints and Sinners in New Orleans in partnership with his longtime friend, Keith Kurtz. The endeavor came after multiple childhood visits and on-location film shoots in the Big Easy. The eatery is inspired by the bordellos and burlesque houses from the city's Storyville era. Its delicious menu mainly focuses on Cajun specialties like alligator, gumbo, and crawfish. The restaurant is known for donating its profits to various charity organizations.

10. Pharrell Williams

The Happy singer partnered with hospitality mogul, David Grutman, and winner of Europe's Top Chef season 3, Jean Imbert, for his restaurant Swan and Bar Bevy. It opened in Miami in late 2018. The Grammy winner serves flavors inspired from all over the world. The musician told Eater, "He [Imbert] just bends your tastebuds and expectations in a way that you walk away going, 'OK this is worth a conversation.'" The eatery boasts a two-floor joint designed by Ken Fulk, spanning 13,500 square feet.