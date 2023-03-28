Jay-Z's Net Worth Goes Through the Roof with Bacardi Deal: Is He the Richest Rapper Alive?

“Run This Town” indeed! Jay-Z’s net worth is more than double what it was just a few years ago, according to a new estimate. Jay-Z has just become the first rapper to reach a net worth of $2.5 billion. This puts him ahead of his peers such as Dr. Dre and Diddy who have achieved success in their own right. According to Vibe, a new report was published by Forbes on Friday, March 24, and it stated that JAY-Z’s net worth has soared to a total of $2.5 billion. He also ranks as the third highest-paid entertainer of 2022, making him the 1,209th wealthiest person on the planet.

While the report is slim on details, it notes that the fortune of the man, born Shawn Carter 53 years ago, reaches far beyond music. “Even in a year without a tour or album release, Jay-Z mints millions from his Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Usse cognac,” it says. “The Brooklyn-born rapper was crowned hip-hop’s first billionaire by Forbes in 2019, thanks to a sprawling and diversified empire,” it explains, noting assets from his Roc Nation entertainment and sports empire to a fine-art collection including works by Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ezra Shaw

Last month, Jay not only performed God Did at the Grammy Awards with DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy, but he also resolved a months-long legal battle with Barcardi over his D’ussé Cognac brand that saw the beverage giant acquiring a majority stake reportedly worth about $750 million — which was a key factor in boosting his net worth — while Jay retains a “significant ownership stake,” according to a press release.

“Growing D’USSÉ over the past decade from an idea to one of the fastest-selling spirits in history has been a blessing,” Jay said in a statement according to Complex. “The next phase of this journey will further cement D’USSÉ’s legacy as one of the world’s most respected brands. I am excited to renew this partnership with Bacardi.”

Jay-Z's net worth jumps to 2.5 billion 👀 pic.twitter.com/2vaaSHajX3 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 24, 2023

With his reported current net worth, Jay-Z, also known as Jigga, has extended his lead as the richest hip-hop mogul. Last year, he topped Forbes' list with a reported $1.5 billion net worth. Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, who finally joined the billionaire boys club last October - thanks to the continued success of his Ciroc partnership with Diageo, DeLeon Tequila, and REVOLT network - currently sits at second place on the hip-hop rank after dethroning Kanye West.

Jay Z now has a net worth of $2.5B according to Forbes. #hiphopnews pic.twitter.com/MgVe1vIG6e — CapCityHipHop (@capcityhiphop_) March 24, 2023

On the music front, the multiplatinum-certified artist’s last full-length solo album was 2017’s 4:44, which boasted guest features from Frank Ocean, Damian Marley, Gloria Carter and Beyoncé while housing fan favorites like Family Feud and The Story of O.J. Since then, Hov blessed us with verses on tracks like Neck & Wrist by Pusha-T and GOD DID by DJ Khaled, the latter of which he performed earlier this year at the Grammy Awards.