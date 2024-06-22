10 Celebrities Who’ve Spoken About Ozempic for Weight Loss: 'People Who Hate It the Most...'

10 A-Listers Who Have Been Honest About Their Usage of the Weight-Loss Drug

As weight-loss drugs have grown in popularity over the last year, many fans have been wondering which of their beloved celebrities are using Ozempic. The drug, approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, also has a significant weight reduction side effect, and thus, it is frequently administered off-label for weight loss. Semaglutide, the active component of Ozempic, is also authorized to treat obesity, as per TODAY. Here are a few celebrities who have admitted to using the medication, as per Us Weekly.

1. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey acknowledged using a weight-loss medication in a PEOPLE interview from December 2023, though she wouldn't say which one. "I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," she said. Throughout her career, the TV star has been transparent about her battle with self-image issues. She revealed that the medicine 'feels like a relief, redemption, gift, and not something to hide behind.' Winfrey used to think that using such drugs was an 'easy way out,' but she has since changed her mind. "I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control," she reflected.

2. Kelly Clarkson

Speaking with Whoopi Goldberg on a talk show episode, Kelly Clarkson disclosed that she takes medication to aid with her weight loss but added, “Everyone thinks it’s Ozempic — it’s not. It’s something else,” Clarkson said. “But it’s something that aids in helping break down the sugar...My body doesn’t do it right.” Despite her initial reluctance to attempt weight-loss medication because of past health difficulties, Clarkson stated that it has been 'really good' for her. “My heaviest, I was like 203, and I’m 5 foot 3 and a half,” Clarkson continued. “It’s funny because people assume, ‘Oh she must’ve been miserable, depressed, whatever,’ and I was like, ‘No I was not.’”

3. Whoopi Goldberg

Goldberg, who started taking Mounjaro, a drug licensed to treat Type 2 diabetes, told Clarkson that she had reduced the weight equivalent of 'almost two people.' She said, “I’m doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help and it’s been really good for me. It’s all the weight I’ve lost.” Before this, the EGOT winner had disclosed on The View that she takes the drug. “My weight has come and gone, and up and down, but it’s never been an issue for me because I don’t listen to what other people say about me so it has never been a problem,” she said. “But I think it’s very hard for people to just know what a normal weight would be...Everyone has something to say but no one says, ‘How are you doing?’ Because it involves so many other things.”

4. Sharon Osbourne

Over the years, Sharon Osbourne has been transparent about her battles with weight, and most recently, she disclosed that she used Ozempic. However, she shared that she didn't want to keep taking the medication as she believed she had dropped too much weight. “I lost 42 pounds now and it’s just enough,” she said during an episode of Piers Morgan’s podcast, as per E! News. “I didn’t actually want to go this thin, but it just happened and I’ll probably put it all on again soon.”

5. Chelsea Handler

In January 2023, Chelsea Handler disclosed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she had recently returned from a trip and had taken an injection of the medication without fully realizing what it was. "I went to lunch with a girlfriend a few days later, and she was like, ‘I’m not really eating anything. I’m so nauseous, I’m on Ozempic,’” she said. “And I was like, ‘I’m kind of nauseous too.’ But I had just come back from Spain and was jet-lagged.” But then she stopped using the drug because she thought it was irresponsible. “I’m an irresponsible drug user, but I’m not gonna take a diabetic drug," she said. "I tried it, and I’m not going to do that. That’s not for me. That’s not right for me.”

6. Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King has been open about her struggles with depression and eating disorders. In April 2024, the 80-year-old revealed that she began using Ozempic to manage her eating issue when she appeared on Wiser Than Me. “I’m a binge eater. Every morning I wake up, I tell myself, ‘I have an eating disorder,’” King explained. “I still go to therapy. I still think about it.” King revealed that she began taking Ozempic after getting a doctor's advice. “If (weight-loss medication) does quiet the voices — if that’s a part of it — now I’m (interested in) it because that would be great...because that gets exhausting and tiring. And I don’t want to fight over these things.”

7. Kelly Osbourne

Osbourne described the Ozempic craze as 'amazing' in an interview in February 2024. "There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?" she said. "People hate it because they want to do it. And the people who hate it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now, it is very expensive, but it eventually won't be because it actually works."

8. Scheana Shay

Scheana Shay refused when asked if she uses the drug but revealed a bizarre factoid about her friends. "I have had people ask me currently if I am on [Ozempic] and absolutely not. I wouldn't do it. It is not for me," the Vanderpump Rules star shared on her podcast in August 2023. "I have other friends who — I don't want to name names — who have made some jokes about it like, 'Well, after my next baby I will just get on Ozempic.' And I am like, 'I don't think that is what it's there for?'"

9. Amy Schumer

Schumer admitted on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she has tried the weight-loss drug. "Like a year ago, I tried it. I was one of those people that felt so sick that I couldn't play with my son. I was so skinny and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]," the comedian said during the June 2023 appearance. "And you're like, 'OK, this isn't livable for me.' But I immediately invested because I knew everyone was going to try it."

10. Mama June

Mama June has been candid about her weight-loss struggles but said she wouldn't really want to try Ozempic. “I don’t want to try Ozempic because, honestly, I’ve heard about so many bad side effects,” the reality star said during an interview in May 2023. “It is using a drug that isn’t really prescribed to do that. They’re using a diabetic drug to take care of weight loss,” she explained. But now, in 2024, she revealed she's taking the drug. “I decided to go with semaglutide a couple of months ago through my main doctor,” she said, urging people to speak to a doctor before taking the medication.