8 Celebrities Who Totally Abstain From Dating and Have No Plans to Date in Future

Here Are 8 Celebrities Who Have Sworn Off Dating Completely

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Steve Granitz; (R) Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Explore the interesting stories of 8 A-list celebrities who have courageously embraced the single life after weathering a series of heartbreaks and divorces. These stars have overcome relationship challenges and found joy in being alone, showing that being on their own is now their preferred status. In a world where societal expectations often emphasize the importance of companionship, these celebrities have chosen a different path. Inspiring stories of those who have chosen self-love over heartache by saying a big NO to dating.

1. Allison Janney

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Allison Janney, at 61, embraces her single, child-free life with contentment. Having never felt a strong desire for marriage or children, she revealed on the Drew Barrymore Show that if the right partner and timing had aligned, she might have considered it. Janney, however, is grateful for her current situation, expressing a preference to regret not having children rather than having them. Confident in her choice, she is focused on self-discovery and pursuing her career. Open to the idea of sharing her life eventually, she humorously mentions virtual dating, highlighting her crush on a character from Yellowstone. In the same interview, Janney also celebrates her decision to embrace her natural gray hair, finding freedom and joy in being true to herself, as per Prevention.

2. Amber Rose

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Prince Williams

Amber Rose, the 39-year-old model and mother of two, has declared her intention to remain single for life after a series of unsuccessful relationships. Speaking on the Sofia With an F podcast, Rose candidly expressed her aversion to sharing her life, home, or bed with anyone, emphasizing her contentment with solitude. Once in her Instagram Story, she criticized the media for its treatment of abuse victims, highlighting the challenges women face in coming forward with their stories. Rose's romantic history includes relationships with Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa (whom she married and later divorced), 21 Savage, and Alexander "AE" Edwards, with whom she shares a child, as per Complex.

3. Bill Maher

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

Renowned political commentator Bill Maher is going to remain a bachelor. Citing the necessity for an exciting love life as the primary reason. In a candid conversation with conservative commentator Candace Owens on his "Club Random" podcast, Maher confessed that the idea of being tied to one person forever didn't appeal to him, despite coming close to marriage in his past. Owens suggested that Maher's perspective might be influenced by pornography, to which Maher remained unswayed, emphasizing the challenge of finding someone consistently interesting for a lifetime, as per OK! Magazine.

4. Charlize Theron

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

Charlize Theron is proudly embracing the single life, revealing on The Drew Barrymore Show that she hasn't dated anyone in the past five years. The Oscar-winning actress emphasized her contentment, asserting that she doesn't feel lonely. Theron sets high standards, stating, "I'm in a place in my life where you have to come with a lot of game." She prioritizes a fulfilling life and parenting over settling for anything less than extraordinary. Theron, known for her candidness, expressed indifference toward marriage, stating, "I never wanted to get married. That's never been something that's important to me," as per Grazia.

5. Diane Keaton

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Iconic actress Diane Keaton, at 77, has declared she's done with dating, stating that it's "highly unlikely" she'll ever venture into the dating scene again. In a candid interview, Keaton revealed that no one has asked her out in nearly two decades. Despite a list of famous exes like Woody Allen and Warren Beatty, she's chosen a life without marriage, adopting her two children after turning 50. Now an empty-nester, she finds companionship in her golden retriever, Reggie, and has embraced social media fame with 2.5 million Instagram followers, as per Y! Entertainment.

6. Jane Fonda

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

In an episode of the Absolutely Not podcast, iconic actress Jane Fonda dropped a dating bombshell that sent shockwaves across the internet. At 85, Fonda revealed her unconventional dating rule, asserting that if she were to have a lover in her 80s, he would have to be 20, bluntly stating, "Because I don't like old skin." The candid admission sparked a viral storm, with reactions ranging from support to pleas not to "cancel" Jane, recognizing the humor in her intent, as per Bright Side.

7. Linda Evangelista

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

Supermodel Linda Evangelista has also declared she's done with dating, revealing, "I don't want to sleep with anybody anymore. I don't want to hear somebody breathing." Evangelista, known for her candor about a CoolSculpting procedure and battles with breast cancer, hasn't dated since before the cosmetic treatment. Previously married to Gérald Marie and in a relationship with François-Henri Pinault, with whom she has a son, Augustin, she now embraces a solo life. Reflecting on her past struggles, Evangelista shared that her son's question, "Remember when you used to have fun?" prompted positive changes. Determined to overcome depression and reclaim joy, she said, "I’m not letting it ruin my life. I wouldn’t have stayed locked up if I’d known how many people cared," as per Vanity Fair.

8. Whoopi Goldberg

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Lovekin

Whoopi Goldberg has candidly shared her views on dating and relationships, revealing that she's reconsidering dating younger men due to the challenges it brings. The EGOT winner explained that while age gaps can work if both parties are well-matched, her experiences have shown varying levels of compatibility. Despite being married three times before, Goldberg declared in 2016 to the New York Times that her ultimate happiness lies in being alone. She values her independence and is not actively seeking a long-term commitment or marriage, asserting, "I don't want somebody in my house," as per Vanity Fair.

