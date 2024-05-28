Lizzo Reacts to 'South Park' Joke About Her Name as an Alternate to Ozempic: 'My Worst Fear'

Lizzo is facing her "ultimate fear" head-on: being parodied in South Park. In a TikTok video, the 36-year-old Good As Hell singer reacted to the latest South Park special, titled South Park: The End of Obesity, where her music is humorously suggested as an alternative to Ozempic. Despite her initial concerns, it seems Lizzo ended up appreciating the humor in the jokes made about her as reported by HuffPost.

"Guys, my worst fear has been actualized. I’ve been referenced in a South Park episode. I’m so scared," Lizzo said in a TikTok. The singer proceeded to share the clip of the episode showing Sharon and Sheila, the moms of Stan and Kyle respectively. Sharon mentions that her doctor wouldn't prescribe her weight loss medication like Ozempic because she doesn't have diabetes. However, she humorously adds that there's now a new obesity drug available for those who can't afford Ozempic and "Mounjaro." Sharon discloses how she managed her desire to be thinner by using a fictitious medication named Lizzo. The musician visibly surprised, reacts with a dropped jaw and a hand covering her mouth as an energetic commercial for the "Lizzo" medication kicks in.

The narrator of the fake commercial ad says, "FDA-approved Lizzo makes you feel good about your weight, and it costs 90 percent less than Ozempic.… In case studies, 70 percent of patients on Lizzo no longer cared how much they weighed. Lizzo helps you eat everything you want and keep physical activity to a minimum…. Ask about the power of not giving a f*** with Lizzo." Later, she captured her response to a segment from the episode, visibly taken aback as she watched the mock medical advertisement for "Lizzo," her hand instinctively covering her mouth.

good on her for not taking it too seriously but I agree with the overall message of the episode:



rich people get Ozempic,

poor people get body positivity — Tom (@thomasjeans) May 26, 2024

Following the conclusion of the South Park clip, Lizzo expressed her pride in being included in the show. "That’s crazy. I just feel like, damn, I’m really that b***h. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f**k!"

At the beginning of the South Park episode, Eric Cartman's doctor suggests he try a weight-loss medication. However, Cartman discovers that the medication would cost him $1,200 monthly as his insurance refuses to cover it. "Insurance companies only cover the medication for diabetes, not for weight loss, so if you can't afford them, you're just kind of out of luck. She's a really good singer who talks about body positivity and just being happy with the way you look. I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day and watch her videos just before bedtime. Oh, and I'm afraid you'll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life," the doctor says per USA Today. In the hilarious clip the doctor writes an alternative, "a prescription for Lizzo."