10 Celebrities Who Shaded Their Exes After Splitting Up —And Didn't Hold Back

Going through a breakup is never easy, especially when it plays out in the public eye, accompanied by a dose of drama. It's a natural human response to vent about your ex after parting ways. As fans, we're naturally curious about the details of our favorite celebrity couples' splits. When these stars are questioned about the end of their relationships, they sometimes provide us with more information than we expected, often leading to the revelation of some major details. Here, we delve into ten instances where celebrities threw shade at their exes when discussing their past relationships.

1. Angelina Jolie

People have always been interested in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship. As such, when Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, it was big news in Hollywood. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Jolie was asked about her adventurous and bold side during that time. She said, "My body has been through a lot over the past decade, particularly the past four years, and I have both the visible and invisible scars to show for it. The invisible ones are harder to wrestle with. Life takes many turns. Sometimes you get hurt, you see those you love in pain, and you can't be as free and open as your spirit desires."

2. Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were a perfect couple in country music until they broke up in 2015. Their love story was so remarkable that it inspired many country hits for both singers. While it's not entirely clear why they split, there were rumors of infidelity that strained their relationship, according to InTouch Weekly. Shelton posted a tweet that seemed to criticize Lambert after their breakup. He wrote, "Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It's karma!!"

3. Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are now concentrating on raising their three sons together, but their 16-year relationship had its ups and downs, including several breakups, according to PEOPLE. Fox filed for divorce from Green for the second time on November 25, 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. When Fox started dating Machine Gun Kelly, Green responded with a clever comeback. Fox posted a photo of her new boyfriend on Instagram. She wrote, "Achingly Beautiful Boy...My heart is yours." Green, on the other hand, shared photos of his children with the same text in his caption.

4. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were once one of Hollywood's most well-known couples. Affleck and Garner often made headlines, and they had three children together before ultimately divorcing in 2015, according to PEOPLE. In 2016, the 13 Going on 30 actress gave an interview. She left Affleck heartbroken when she said, "I always say, 'When his sun shines on you, you feel it.' But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it's cold. He can cast quite a shadow." Six years later, Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their relationship and decided to give love another try.

5. Jesse James

After his marriage to Sandra Bullock ended, Jesse James talked about his relationship and his time in rehab. James admitted to cheating on Bullock and compared her to Kat Von D. As reported by US Weekly, he said, "She's a vixen. The way she gets in my head and makes me feel." He added, "I've met someone that makes me happy — an amazing woman that is willing to accept me for my faults and not try to change me and loves me like crazy and has my back."

6. Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey were a popular couple in the early 2000s. Their short-lived four-year marriage had its highs and lows. They married in 2002, but their relationship started to fall apart quickly, leading to Simpson filing for divorce in 2005, according to PEOPLE. In an interview, Simpson was asked about her biggest money mistake but couldn't give a clear answer. She said, "The biggest money mistakes? I don't know. For some reason, I thought of my first marriage!"

7. Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, were married for almost seven years before they separated in June 2020. Clarkson has appeared to criticize Blackstock on several occasions. In a video on TikTok, the first American Idol winner sang, "F--- you and your dad and the fact that you got half, and my broken heart, turn that s--- into art. F--- you, and your view from the valley I bought you, everybody but your dogs, you can all f--- off!" In a subsequent interview, Clarkson mentioned a warning sign in their relationship when Blackstock didn't give her a gift after she became a mother, as per OK! Magazine.

8. Miley Cyrus

Before Miley Cyrus started dating her rockstar boyfriend, Maxx Morando, she was in a long relationship with Liam Hemsworth. They met in 2010 and got married in 2018, but soon announced their split the next year and finalized their divorce in 2020, according to PEOPLE. Cyrus hinted at issues with Hemsworth in her song lyrics for Flowers. She added several lines like, "I didn't want to leave you, but had to, and I didn't want to fight, but we did."

9. Shanna Moakler

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler have had a tumultuous relationship since they began dating—and even after they split in 2008—as reported by PEOPLE. Despite several reunions and separations, they have always prioritized their children. However, Moakler once endorsed a comment describing Kourtney Kardashian, with whom Barker is currently in a relationship, as a 'downgrade.' She also shared a mysterious post on her Instagram Stories that read, "Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex."

10. Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray quickly fell in love after meeting on the set of One Tree Hill in 2003, according to US Weekly. They married in 2005 after a short, intense courtship, but their marriage was short-lived. Speaking about the marriage, she said, "For me, my job is my priority, and so it really helped me just let go of it and be like, 'Look, at the end of the day, we were two stupid kids who had no business being in a relationship in the first place.'" When Murray got engaged again, Bush stated that discussing him was not worth her time.