‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Update On Danai Gurira Filming, How Often Has Michonne Been Seen On Set?

The Walking Dead Season 8 is currently filming and a lot of fans are wondering about Michonne. The actress who plays the character, Danai Gurira, is filming a movie right now. Even though the Inquisitr previously speculated the reasons why she might not die, viewers still want to know if she has been spotted filming. There seems to be an answer to that question. Plus, find out where the majority of the scenes have taken place in filming so far.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect when the series returns to AMC.

According to a fan comment on The Spoiling Dead Fans Facebook page, Michonne has been seen on set. The Walking Dead is currently filming Episode 5 or 6 by now, but it was also confirmed that they are behind schedule. With Gurira filming Avengers and set to appear in Black Panther, just how often will fans see her in TWD?

The viewer that released the information stated that although Danai has been seen on set, she actually has only filmed a few small parts. Due to Gurira’s other filming projects, this makes sense. Also, fans may recall from the Season 6 finale that Michonne was badly injured. She was beaten up so badly that she could be recovering from her wounds for quite a few episodes.

During filming in the past, The Walking Dead was not as secretive as they are now. Spoilers used to be plentiful, but the show is keeping a tight lid on what is happening. There have been few updates, including with Michonne. Apparently, the crew is making sure that when she is filming that it is hidden out of sight.

Some fans are worried that Michonne dies in The Walking Dead Season 8. However, Avengers and Black Panther both have filming sets near Senoia, where TWD films many of the scenes. So, realistically, Gurira could balance multiple projects if that is what she chooses to do. However, that does not guarantee Michonne’s safety. The writers could kill her off without warning.

Fans may recall hearing that The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere will take place at the Sanctuary. However, it has since been revealed that the majority of the scenes will be at The Kingdom.

