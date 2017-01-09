- WWE News: Honorary WWE Superstar Dies After Long Battle With Cancer
- Brad Pitt Attends The Golden Globes Amid Angelina Jolie Divorce And Custody Battle, Twitter Weighs In
- Manhattan Couple Has Refused To Pay Their $4,754 Per Month Rent For Seven Years Citing ‘Loft Law’
- Golden Globes 2017: Justin Theroux Reveals Why Jennifer Aniston Didn’t Attend This Year
- Donald Trump Inauguration 2017 Odds & Prop Bets: Inauguration Speech Time, Kid Rock Performance — Will Trump Be Impeached Or Celebs Leave The U.S.?
- Is That Justin Bieber In A Wig? The Internet Is Freaking Out Because This Belle Doll Doesn’t Look Like Emma Watson
- WWE News: Twitter Account Of Popular Fast Food Chain Continues To Gain Popularity With Matt Hardy GIF
- ‘Hidden Fences’ Golden Globes Mistake: Is It Racist?
- The Fort Lauderdale Shooting And Esteban Santiago – Another Example Of Mental Health Breakdown In 2017
- Demetria Obilor Pictures: Photos Of Las Vegas Television Reporter Dubbed ‘Traffic Bae’ Go Viral
- ‘Atmospheric River’ Causes Massive Flooding In Nevada And California, Takes Down Historic Giant Sequoia Tree
- Food Stamp Users Will Soon Be Able To Use Amazon And Other Online Grocery Retailers
- Orlando Police Officer Killed: Manhunt Underway For Murder Suspect Of Pregnant Woman [Breaking]
- ‘Bachelor’ Star Nick Viall’s Wedding ‘Date’ Spoilers: Details Of Saucy Group Date In Episode 2 Revealed
- 2NE1’s ‘Good Bye’ Isn’t Just A Korean Drama, Its A Blow To Korean Cultural Ambitions [Opinion]
- Donald Trump Responds To Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Attack
- Baekhyun Of K-Pop Boy Band EXO Masters The ‘Faceplant’ Learning To Snowboard, Chanyeol Giggles Affectionately At Groupmate’s Tumble [Videos]
- Mariah Carey Still Blames Others For NYE, Says She’s Taking A Break From Social Media
- Jamie Foxx Attacked At A Restaurant In WeHo For Being ‘Too Loud’
- Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Update: Court Appearances Begin For 17 Suspects
- Blake Lively Stuns Golden Globes Red Carpet Four Months After Delivering Baby
- Jessa Duggar Jokes Jeremy Vuolo ‘Stole’ Her Sister, Duggar Sisters Sad That Jinger Will Live So Far
Kendall & Kylie Jenner Reportedly Rejected From Golden Globes Parties: Model Reportedly Blames Kylie
Is ‘Days Of Our Lives’ At Risk Of Cancellation If NBC Gives Megyn Kelly A Talk Show In Soap Opera’s Time Slot?
2NE1: YG Entertainment K-Pop Girl Group Confirmed To Disband, CL And Dara Re-Signed To Label As Soloists
2NE1: YG Entertainment K-Pop Girl Group Says ‘Good Bye’ — CL, Dara, And Bom Sing Farewell To Blackjacks In Upcoming Song
EXO’s Kai Never Wanted To Be An Idol??? Kpop Star Makes Surprising Revelation In New 2017 Interview, Talks Coping With Ankle Injury
- Fetal Tissue Trafficking: Planned Parenthood Got $55 For Intact Brain, Vendor Re-Sold For Over $3,000
- Could Barack Obama Pardon Edward Snowden, Hillary Clinton And Chelsea Manning?
- Things You Should Know About Trump VP Mike Pence
- Man Murders Stepmom Over Football, His Explanation For Murder Sparks Outrage On Social Media
- President Trump Conflict Of Interest: Is Donald Trump Even Attempting To Avoid Any Conflicts Of Interest As He Moves Into The White House?
- Protests Over Hike In Mexico Gas Prices Continue At Border – Authorities Shutdown Border As Traffic Piles Up
- Why The Russian Embassy Tweeted ‘Dank Meme’ Pepe The Frog
- ISIS Child Jihadist Executions: Adult Militants Stand By While The Children They Train Commit Cold-Blooded Murder
- Why Kevin O’Leary Of ‘Shark Tank’ Is The Object Of One Canadian Politician’s Crusade
- Disturbing ISIS Video: Suicide Bombers In Wheelchairs The Latest Islamic State Terrorism Weapon
- As Queen Elizabeth II’s Health Declines, Why Does The United Kingdom Still Have A Monarchy?
- India Politician Blames Victims Of Mass Molestation For Their ‘Western’ Clothes, Says ‘Ants’ Will Come If ‘Sugar’ Has Fallen
- iPhone 8: The Latest On Apple’s Upcoming Killer Smartphone
- Amazon Echo Mishap: Texas Six-Year-Old Accidentally Orders $162 Worth Of Treats Including Dollhouse And Cookies
- CES 2017 Best In Show: 5 Awesome Gadgets To Watch Out For
- Dell XPS 13 2-In-1 Tries To Challenge Microsoft Surface Pro 5
- CES 2017: Dell And Samsung Will Introduce New Groundbreaking Products
- Hatchimals Swearing? That’s What Parents Are Claiming
- ‘Star Wars’ Brain Trust Meeting This Week To Discuss Franchise Future Without Carrie Fisher, Two Key Princess Leia Scenes Revealed
- ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Set For Box Office Disappointment
- Ben Affleck ‘Batman’ Movie: Will ‘The Batman’ Film That Affleck Is Scheduled To Write, Direct And Star In Actually Happen Or Is The Warner Bros/DC Cinematic Universe Doomed?
- The Best Action Movies New To Netflix For January 2017
- This Picture Of Harrison Ford And Alden Ehrenreich Having Lunch Will Make ‘Star Wars’ And Han Solo Fans Ecstatic
- Adam Driver Teases ‘Star Wars 8’ Spoiler, Explains Link Between Franchise And Terrorism
- Cher Returns To Film With ‘Flint’
- Nyle DiMarco Gives Personal Gift To Peta Murgatroyd
- President Obama Gives Farewell Address Preview
- Truck Ramming Attack Kills Four In Jerusalem
- Jennifer Lopez Files Restraining Order Against Stalker
- White Supremacist Dylann Roof’s Fate In Jurors Hands
- Turkey Bomb Blast Caught On CCTV
- Princess Diana Letters Fetch Thousands In Auction
Entertainment ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Liz Sandoz Reveals The Real Reason She Had A One-Night Stand With Nick Viall Before He Was ‘The Bachelor’
- RumorsKim Kardashian And Kanye West Attend Blue Ivy’s Birthday As Source Claims The Passion Has Left Their Marriage
- TV‘Bachelor’ Bad Girl, Corinne Olympios, Issues Strong Warning To Fellow Contestants
- TV‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lauren Tells Michael The Truth —Jack Accused Of Sabotaging Fenmore’s?
- Famous Relationships‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Dishes On Getting Back Together With Kailyn Lowry
Politics Trump Vs. Mainstream Media: Donald Trump Is Changing Journalism As We Know It And This Is Good News
- PoliticsMitch McConnell: Democrats Should ‘Grow Up’ And Confirm Trump’s Cabinet Picks
- PoliticsNeera Tanden Tells CNN That Hillary Clinton May Never Run For Office Again
- PoliticsDonald Trump Is Acting For A Foreign Power, Claims Former Presidential Candidate
- PoliticsDonald Trump Fires Charles Brotman, The Legendary Voice Of The Inaugural Parade
Sports NBA Mock Draft: Lonzo Ball Fit Well With 76ers?
Lifestyle South Carolina State Troopers Will No Longer Give A Book Containing Bible Verses To Grieving Families Because An Atheist Complained
- LGBTQMilo Yiannopoulos Beats Out Pulse Shooting Victims For LGBTQ Publication’s Person Of The Year
- LGBTQCoachella’s Owner Tied To Hate Groups, But Headliners Won’t Change
- ParentingGive Infants Peanuts At 4-6 Months To Prevent Later Peanut Allergies, Says National Institutes Of Health
- ShoppingMacy’s To Close 68 Stores Across US, Full List Of Store Closings
Health When Will I Die? New Blood Test Claims To Know Your Life Expectancy, How Long You Have To Live
- HealthSoldiers Using Energy Drinks Report Stress-Related Sleep Disruption And More, U.S. Military Researchers Warn
- NutritionMediterranean Diet Slows Brain Shrinkage In Seniors, Study Shows
- HealthScientists Advise Early Introduction Of Peanuts To Avoid Allergies, New Guidelines Issued By NIH
- Health StudiesA Surprising Cure For Depression Can Make You Look Younger, Too
Science Altar Cloth Last Surviving Gown Of Queen Elizabeth I, Called ‘Holy Grail Of Fashion History’
- SpaceKiller Asteroid Defense Plan Released By The White House: Report Says Threat Is ‘Real’
- SpaceHow Is Warp Drive Supposed To Work In The Star Trek Universe And In Reality If We Could Ever Build One?
- SpaceNASA Interstellar Options: Does NASA Have Any Practical, Real-World Options For Achieving A Manned Interstellar Flight?
- ScienceThreatening Collapse Of Atlantic Current Could Trigger Apocalyptic Freeze, Transform North America, Europe Into Frigid Wastelands, Researcher Warns
Technology Journey To The iPhone 7: How Has Apple’s iPhone Changed During The Last 10 Years?
- TechnologyUber Launches ‘Movement’ Website To Provide Access To Traffic Data
- MobileNokia Launches Nokia 6, Its First Android Smartphone
- MobileSamsung Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy C5 Pro & C7 Pro All Gearing Up For Q1 2017 Release?
- Social Media‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Suspended From Twitter For Harrassing Reporter Lauren Duca