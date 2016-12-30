The Inquisitr

Mariah Carey on the bed
BuzzWorthy
View more BuzzWorthy stories
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher
News
View more News stories
Billie Lourd and Carrie Fisher smiling
Celebrity News
View more Celebrity News stories
Recent Headlines
Sports Simone Biles Slams Body Shamers: ‘I’m Comfortable In My Skin’
View more Sports stories
Lifestyle Pastor Paula White: Trump’s ‘Spiritual Adviser’ Facing Jeremiah Wright-Style Backlash Ahead Of Inauguration Invocation
View more Lifestyle stories
Trending this week
White House Election, Russians
News
View more News stories
Citilink pilot fired after suspicion of trying to fly drunk.
World
View more World stories
Resident Evil The Final Chapter, Milla Jovovich
Movies
View more Movies stories
Entertainment ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Devon In Coma, Reed Turns Victoria’s Life Upside Down, And Dylan Leaves Genoa City
View more Entertainment
Politics Mormon Tabernacle Choir: Petition To Pressure Group Not To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration Gets 30K Signatures
View more Politics
Sports NFL’s Emmanuel Sanders’ Pregnant Wife Files For Divorce, Judge Granted Restraining Order, Baby Born Today
View more Sports
Lifestyle Jehovah’s Witnesses Watchtower Society Houses Hidden Sexual Abuse Records, Says Journalist
View more Lifestyle
Health What Is Intersex? Inside The Medical Condition That Is As Common As Red Hair
View more Health
Science New Year’s Eve Comet: Venus, Mars, And Neptune Sightings Also Expected Saturday Night
View more Science
Technology Tesla Motors Lawsuit: Model X Owner Files Claim For Sudden Acceleration
View more Technology