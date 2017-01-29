- Miss Universe 2017: Who Has The Biggest Chance At Taking The Crown?
- ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ Puts Alicia Vikander Under Dominic West’s Thumb
- Selena Gomez Moves On From Justin Bieber After Mom Tells Him To Leave Her Alone?
- Kendall Jenner Allegedly Slammed As ‘Reality Trash’ By Fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels
- Media Should Ignore Donald Trump, Says Keith Olbermann
- ‘Delete Uber’ And ‘Stop President Bannon’ Trending On Twitter — Lyft Gives $1 Million To ACLU To Fight Trump’s #MuslimBan
- McDonald’s ‘Big Mac Special Sauce’ Giveaway Bottles Reselling For $100,000: Did You Get Your Limited Edition Bottle?
- Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban May Keep Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi From Attending The Oscars
- Malia Obama DAPL Protest: Shailene Woodley Gives Ex-First Daughter Props For Opposing Trump’s Pro-Pipeline Stance
- John Hurts Dies, World Remembers Mr. Ollivander
- Starbucks Pledges To Hire 10,000 Refugees, Support Mexican Customers And Employees [Breaking]
- Barack Obama Memoir
- Donald Trump Accuses Senators John McCain And Lindsey Graham Of Inciting World War III
- Demonstration At Home Of Diane Feinstein: Protest Against CA Senator’s Support Of Trump Appointees
- Trump Immigration Ban: U.S. Border Patrol Target Social Media To Vet Muslim Detainees
- Trump’s Ban Halted By Rookie Federal Judge: Soon Everyone Will Know Her Name
- Kendall Jenner Has Run-In With Ex Harry Styles, Source Says Model Wouldn’t Date Singer ‘If He Begged Her’
- Sia’s ACLU Pledge Matched By Rosie O’Donnell And Other Celebs
- Ivanka Trump’s ‘Life In A Bubble’: President’s Daughter Posts Photo Of $5000 Dress Amid Protests
- Khloe Kardashian Told She Looks ‘Creepy,’ And Lamar Odom Reconciliation Rumors
- Carrie Fisher Asked Harrison Ford To Sing Over Her Oscar Death Reel Before She Died
- J.K. Rowling Shuts Down The ‘Stay In Your Lane’ Argument For Celebrities In Politics
WWE Rumors: Top Five Rumored ‘WrestleMania 33’ Matches That Will Come Out Of Sunday’s ‘Royal Rumble’
WWE Rumors: Rey Mysterio To Return To WWE As Surprise Entrant In ‘Royal Rumble’ – Hyping Event On Twitter
WWE Rumors, Spoilers: Upcoming Advertisements May Have Spoiled WWE Universal Championship Match Results For ‘Royal Rumble’
Actress Mischa Barton Hospitalized Voluntarily For Psychiatric Evaluation After Bizarre Backyard Incident
IU And Jang Kiha Breakup: K-Pop Idol Actress Of ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ And Radio Host Separate After 4 Years Of Dating
- ACLU Immigration Ban Lawsuit Leads To Millions of Dollars In Donations And Thousands Of New Members
- Dutch Government Commits Millions To International Abortion And Women’s Health Fund After Trump Cuts Funding, Canada Considers Joining
- Tulsi Gabbard Calls Out Western Fake News On Syrian Civil War Following Visit: ‘There Are No Moderate Rebel Groups’
- Judah Adunbi: Bristol Police Taser Afro-Caribbean Community Relations Adviser [Video]
- Monterrey School Shooting Video: Disturbing Footage Shows Student, Federico Guevara, Shooting Three Classmates Before Taking His Own Life
- Archaeologists Uncover King David Site, Evidence of Biblical Capture Of Edom
- Justin Trudeau: Canadian Ethics Commissioner Investigating Prime Minister’s Private Vacation
- Apple Prepares Security-Enhanced iPhone 8 And Updated iPad Pro
- Apple’s 2017 MacBook Pro Could Satisfy The Naysayers
- 2016 MacBook Pro Finally Gets ‘Consumer Reports’ Approval
- Apple Partnering With Carl Zeiss For Potential iPhone 8 Augmented Reality Glasses
- iPhone 8: The Latest On Apple’s Upcoming Killer Smartphone
- Amazon Echo Mishap: Texas Six-Year-Old Accidentally Orders $162 Worth Of Treats Including Dollhouse And Cookies
- ‘Deadpool’ Sequel: What We Know So Far And Casting Rumors
- ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Stars Dakota Johnson And Jamie Dornan Get Caught In A Compromising Position [Video]
- Best Movies To See In Theaters That You Might Have Missed: ’20th Century Women,’ ‘Paterson,’ And More
- Best Movies To Binge-Watch On Netflix Come The Month Of Love 2017
- Ethan Hawke Movie ‘Stockholm’ May Give Viewers Insight Into Phenomenon
- Watch Official Academy Awards 2017 Trailer, Plus Complete List Of Oscar Nominees
- Israel Plans To Decriminalize Marijuana
- Mexican President Offers Friendship To U.S., But Not Border Wall
- Madonna Denies Further Malawi Adoption Rumors
- Sisters Venus And Serena Williams In Grand Slam Final
- Mary Tyler Moore Dies Aged 80 After Battling Health Issues
- Jon Voight Concerned Miley Cyrus And Shia Labeouf Are Teaching Treason
- Trump Moving Forward With Mexico Border Wall
- C.I.A. Black Sites Could Reopen With Trump Executive Order
Entertainment Chris Brown Bans Handlers From Driving His Cars After Lamborghini Crash
- RumorsJennifer Lopez Back With Marc Anthony After Drake Snub? [Rumors]
- Celebrity News‘Love & Hip Hop’ Stars Fake Pregnancies And Miscarriages For Storylines? Masika Kalysha Speaks Out
- Celebrity NewsAngelina Jolie In Public Looking ‘Frail’ Skinny With Twin Children
- RumorsAre Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck On The Road Of Reconciliation?
Politics The Week In Donald Trump Bashing: Trevor Noah, Bill Maher, And Chelsea Handler
- PoliticsCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Announces Refugees Welcome After Donald Trump’s Immigration Ban
- PoliticsBoston Mayor Marty Walsh On Trump’s Immigration Order: ‘This Is Not America’
- PoliticsThe Women’s March Is Just The Beginning: The Next Steps You Can Take
- PoliticsUber Boycott Picks Up Steam After Ride Share Company Breaks NY Taxi Boycott That Supports Airport Protesters
Sports Building The Perfect NBA FanDuel Lineup For January 24, 2017
- SportsWatch Big Bash League 2017 First Semifinal Live Stream: Perth Scorchers Vs. Melbourne Stars, Start Time, Preview
- SportsTom Brady: What Makes A Champion
- Sports‘Droneboarding’ Could Be The Next Extreme Winter Sport, And It Could Save Lives [Video]
- SportsWatch Australia Vs. Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 3rd ODI Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online
Lifestyle Ariel Winter: 5 Hot Looks, From Underwear To Underboob
- Geek Culture‘Hai To Gensou No Grimgar’ Season 2: ‘Grimgar Of Fantasy And Ash’ Manga/Light Novels In English Give Anime Spoilers
- RelationshipsIt’s National Compliment Day And You Are Amazing
- LGBTQ‘Vogue’ Model Hanne Gaby Odiele Comes Out As Intersex, What Exactly Does Intersex Mean?
- Geek Culture‘Re:ZERO – Starting Life In Another World – Death or Kiss’ Visual Novel Shop-Exclusive Bonuses Include Several Ram And Rem Pin-Ups
Health Half-Human, Half-Pig Embryos Could Mark Organ Transplant Breakthrough
- HealthHow PTSD Differs From Other Anxiety Disorders
- HealthRare Amnesia Cases In Massachusetts Likely Linked To Opioid Abuse
- HealthSafe Injection Sites: Seattle Opening Facilities Where Drug Addicts Can Use Illegal Drugs
- MedicineTwo Babies With Leukemia Cured Using Breakthrough Treatment Involving Genetically Modified Cells
Science Private Space Station Could Be In Orbit By 2020
- SpacePrivate Commercial Space Station To Cannibalize ISS For Parts
- DiscoveriesFlorida Scientists Want To Make Tomatoes Taste Better Through Natural Breeding
- Space‘Star Trek’: Roddenberry Foundation Prize Will Have Astronaut Mark Kelly As Judge
- ScienceOrgan Transplant Breakthrough: Scientists Create First Human-Animal Chimera
Technology Francis Ford Coppola Uses Kickstarter To Fund ‘Apocalypse Now’ Video Game
- TechnologyiMac 2017 Specs And Rumors: 4.8GHz Core i7-7700 Kaby Lake Chip, AMD Radeon Polaris Graphics And VR Capability
- MobileFirmware Updates Rolling Out For Samsung Galaxy S7, Nexus 6, LG G4, Moto Z Play & More
- MobileiPhone 8: Apple’s Next Smartphone With Wireless Charging And Improved Waterproofing
- Social MediaTrump’s Twitter: Chinese New Year Sees The Chinese Impersonating Donald Trump Online