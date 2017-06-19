Kris And Caitlyn Jenner: Details On Kris’ Rumored ‘Revenge’ Memoir Against Caitlyn Revealed

The ongoing Kris vs. Caitlyn Jenner feud may have gotten a new chapter. New rumors are suggesting the Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager doesn’t just want to explain her side of things, but she also wants to expose her ex-spouse’s deepest, darkest secrets in her “revenge” memoir.

The uproar over Caitlyn Jenner’s recently-released autobiography, The Secrets of My Life, began in April when Kris Jenner openly complained about the book on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, ranting that she was portrayed as a “b***h” and an “a**hole” in the eyes of her ex. As ET Online wrote, Kris also disputed one key talking point of Caitlyn’s book, where she claimed that she wanted to be a woman even in the earliest days of their relationship.

Last month, Radar Online wrote that Kris was planning to write her own tell-all book to share her side in the Kris vs. Caitlyn Jenner feud, a follow-up to the autobiography she released in 2011. And in the publication’s latest update about the ongoing bad blood between the onetime reality TV power couple, it would seem that Kris has an idea of what exactly she wants to write about and how she plans to expose Caitlyn for her alleged actions when she was still known as Bruce Jenner.

“Kris despises Caitlyn, and wants to destroy her with all the embarrassing photos she can find and revelations she can think of,” Radar Online’s source claimed.

“She’s held back a ton of stuff about Bruce’s kinky, controlling ways as well as her angry incidents and bizarre fetishes.”

It also appears that Kris won’t be alone in writing her new tell-all memoir — Radar added that she may be enlisting the help of daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian as they spill the beans on their onetime stepfather. This comes not long after Kim had called Caitlyn Jenner out for writing the book and “talking bad” about her mother, as well as describing herself as a “punching bag” during the time she was married to Kris.

“She’s working with her girls – especially Kim and Khloe – to hang Caitlyn out to dry, in retaliation for all the hell she’s been through.”

Based on what we’ve been hearing in recent weeks, there is still no love lost between Kris and Caitlyn Jenner. Yesterday, the Inquisitr wrote about Kris’ Father’s Day post on Instagram, where she offered a shout-out to some of the important fathers in her life, including her first husband, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., her son Rob Kardashian, her son-in-law Kanye West, and even Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s estranged ex-partner. While many followers noticed that Kris didn’t mention Caitlyn in her greeting, Kris remained unmoved and chose not to drop her ex’s name, even if she did father her two youngest children, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]