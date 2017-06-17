Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Not Allowed To See Younes Bendjima Or Scott Disick Yet

Kourtney Kardashian’s kids are not allowed to see both Younes Bendjima and their father Scott Disick, at least for the time being, and it goes without saying that it’s for different reasons, the Hollywood Life reports.

Kardashian’s relationship with 24-year-old model Younes has been a launching pad for gossip since the newly-minted couple was spotted enjoying a week-long getaway on a yacht in Cannes back in May. For that matter, the two have been repeatedly seen going on hot dates even before that. As such, many have often wondered if Ms. Kardashian has entertained the notion of taking Mr. Bendjima home with her and allow him to see her and Scott Disick’s kids — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

Kourtney, however, has misgivings about the idea, which is just as well considering Scott Disick’s recent partying spree. Scott’s overindulgence, as reported by the Inquisitr, was his way of coping with heartbreak over the news that Kourt is dating a younger guy like Younes.

“No matter how much Kourt wants to see Younes again she absolutely won’t bring him home with her. She’s far too protective of her kiddos and doesn’t want him to meet them yet,” the source said.

“She’s obsessed with Younes but she is still guarded and knows the relationship may not last much longer. The last thing she wants is for the guys she dates to come in and out of her kids’ lives.”

At this point, it’s hard to tell if Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s relationship is going into serious territory. For one, the young hunk is based in Paris and busy with his modeling career. As reported by Hollywood Life, the two haven’t been seen together since their trip to Cannes, and a source claims Bendjima has been begging Kourt to come with him to Europe for another romantic weekend getaway. Kourtney is reportedly dying to see him but has declined the offer because of Scott.

The insider explained that Ms. Kardashian is worried that Scott Disick might go on another partying and drinking spree if she were to accept Younes’ offer to come with him on another trip.

Kardashian is reportedly concerned for Scott because she thinks he’s “gone off the deep end again,” and the source adds that Disick is the type who turns to partying for help every time he “goes into dark, depressed stages.”

It is for this reason that Kourtney Kardashian’s kids were banned from seeing their father, at least until he decides to sober up.

“Kourtney has had enough and does not want him around the kids until he can figure his own problems out,” said the source.

Last month, Scott Disick and Bella Thorne went to Cannes together, where they reportedly drank like sailors and got too “hands-on” with each other. Before long, Disick would be seen flirting up a storm with Justin Bieber’s ex, Sofia Richie. He then hooked up with his ex Chloe Bartoli.

Kardashian eventually allowed Scott to see their kids for a brief time. As reported by Daily Mail, Kourtney’s former boyfriend was seen enjoying a stroll with Mason and Penelope in Calabasas, California.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]