Demi Lovato Says She’s 1 Percent African And Faces Huge Backlash For It

Demi Lovato was really stoked to share the results of her ancestry DNA test on Twitter. That was until she told the world that she was 1 percent African.

“I did a DNA test and found out I’m mainly Spanish, with Native American, SCANDINAVIAN (which I had NO idea), Irish, BRITISH….” she tweeted along with a photo of the results. “And I’m 1 percent African” she added subsequently.

And I'm 1% African!!!! — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 25, 2017

Pretty soon, the former Disney star started getting comments in response that weren’t altogether positive to say the least.

Demi seemed hurt by all the negative comments she was getting in response to what she probably thought was a pretty innocent original tweet. She eventually tweeted a response to all of the negativity.

Just thought it was cool and totally random. Some of y'all are mean af. Twitter sucks. ???? — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 25, 2017

She eventually tweeted that she meant no offense to any nationality or ethnic group with her tweet.

.@elielcruz I also included the other nationalities. But I understand and respect your point of view and didn't mean to offend anyone. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 25, 2017

Lovato has had a rocky relationship with Twitter over the years.

According to E! Online, she quit the application last year for 24 hours after she declared that she preferred Snapchat because she didn’t have to see what anyone else was saying.

She returned a day later with the promise that she would be “more honest than ever.” She also said that she loved her fans too much to leave Twitter for good over some “lame a** haters.”

Demi Lovato is everything! pic.twitter.com/l7f6Gvzaaa — Demi Lovato (@DemiActivities) February 25, 2017

Pretty soon she was making good on her promise to be more honest with a subsequent rant about people’s unnecessary focus on celebrity news.

“The world is weird,” she tweeted, according to E!. “I bet our country knows more about celebrities than they know about what’s happening over seas or global warming. We complain about how unfair paparazzi and tabloid rumors are but still buy the magazines to find out who’s f**king who and who wore it best. (sic)”

“Is it our fault though?” she later continued. “Has society fed into it or is this just easy business with everyone from blogs to magazines trying to cash in? Who’s fault is it that teens can name more celebrity feuds than wars? (sic)”

Who's fault is it that teens can name more celebrity feuds than wars? — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 23, 2016

As Entertainment Tonight also reported at the time, Lovato has also used Twitter to vent about people assuming the truth about her life when they don’t know the entire story.

“Sometimes there’s more to the story,” she wrote. “Sometimes there’s more s**t going on than you see. Maybe you DONT know every aspect of my life so maybe you shouldn’t assume you know.”

“Maybe I’m tired of sharing my story with the world,” she added, bringing her late night Twitter rant to an end.

Do you think that the backlash against Demi Lovato’s tweet was justified? Or was it all just unnecessary hate? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Be Vocal]