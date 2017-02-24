‘The Walking Dead’s’ Norman Reedus On Daryl Dixon’s Love Interests

The Walking Dead with Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln is a total action-packed kill or be killed zombie thriller. Even so, there always seems to be time for love. From Lori, Shane, and Rick’s love triangle that beget Judith in the first season to Rick and Michonne, the reigning king and queen of TWD, love is always in the air, despite the smell of zombie flesh.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, though, never seems to get any action on The Walking Dead, despite being the sexiest zombie killer ever. Could that all be about to change?

Is Norman Reedus pushing for a love interest for Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead Season 8? If so Daryl has earned it. Reedus has definitely paid his dues a well, so why should Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes get all the action?

Norman Reedus might want something to top the uncommonly powerfully beauty of the zombie master Michonne, played by Danai Gurira, and that is a pretty tall order. Remember when Michonne first showed up with her pet zombies on chains. She was and still is totally hot, and now she’s in love with Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes.

The Walking Dead fans are always trying to ship Norman Reedus as Daryl with Melissa McBride’s Carol. While Daryl loves Carol, rather obviously, it never seems to fit that romantic niche people are yearning for.

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride are close, and they missed each other this season. Reedus admits to having a special place in his heart for Melissa. Daryl and Carol as their characters on The Walking Dead are as close or closer. Norman told Entertainment Weekly, scenes with Daryl and Carol, and conversations between him and Melissa McBride are very emotional for him.

“We [Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride] missed each other this whole time. Me and Andy [Andrew Lincoln] missed each other, but me and Melissa missed each other too. It’s weird. She and I talk when we’re not filming and we’re like “How are you?” It’s f**ing bizarre!?”

The Walking Dead Cast were sad about being kept apart for so long. Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Andrew Lincoln worked separately for much of the first half of the season. The actors have not seen each other for some time. Norman Reedus explained to Entertainment Weekly.

“So it’s hard and it’s a bittersweet reunion. We enjoy it, but we don’t enjoy being apart. And that goes for a lot of us. There are certain characters where as soon as they start going, we start bawling. It’s kind of silly. But she’s definitely one of those for me.”

Norman Reedus has a very warm relationship with Melissa McBride. Their tearful reunion on The Walking Dead isn’t just acting. Reedus and Melissa McBride are very close and have missed each other.

Even so, Norman Reedus says he also feels the same way about Andrew Lincoln and has a little bromance going with Jeffrey Dean Morgan who plays Negan as well. So can fans assume a powerful friendship between Reedus and McBride or suspect something more, especially from their characters Daryl and Carol?

Daryl Dixon would fight an army of Walking Dead zombies for Carol. Over the last six years on the show he probably has. Carol and Daryl have something special but does not appear to be the same kind of relationship Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes has with the lovely Michonne portrayed by Danai Gurira.

In The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10, Norman Reedus told Entertainment Weekly he punched one of King Ezekiel’s guards about 50 times in a 10-minute scene in defense of Carol.

“Did you see the part where I beat the s*** out of that guy? Yeah, I punched that guy like 50 times! I don’t know how many they left in there, but I beat him up for, like, a good 10 minutes. I was hoping for the full 10 minutes, but I don’t know how much made it.”

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon responded powerfully to probably the worst strategy ever proposed on The Walking Dead. It seems that Richard, in his ongoing plot to provoke his King into war against Negan, had decided the best course of action was to entice the Saviors to murder Carol. Then Richard believed that King Ezekiel would surely go to war. Richard seriously miscalculated who Daryl Dixon is.

Richard is quoted from The Walking Dead 7 episode 10, in the New York Times.

“I hoped you didn’t know her but I didn’t think you’d care,”

Though Norman Reedus is very fond of Melissa McBride and his The Walking Dead character Daryl Dixon would fight for Carol at the drop of a hat, that’s not the love interest Norman Reedus pushed producers for. No Daryl’s tastes are apparently far more exotic.

Norman Reedus told Entertainment Weekly Daryl wanted a certain kitty in the worst way. Daryl really wants to get his hands on the lovely miss Shiva.

“Pretty soon that tiger is going to be my love interest if I have my way. Me and the tiger will walk off into the sunset and come back with kittens!”

Norman Reedus told Entertainment Weekly Daryl wants to interact with The Walking Dead’s new tiger Shiva.

“You don’t understand, as soon as we heard there was going to be a tiger coming, that’s all I campaigned for! Can I have a moment with the tiger? Can the tiger like me? Can I be friends with the tiger? It was ridiculous. They were like, ‘Stop, already!'”

So Norman Reedus wants to say goodbye to lone wolf Daryl Dixon of The Walking Dead and hello to “Shivaryl.” Might Ezekiel be jealous of that?

Will The Walking Dead producers let Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon play with the tiger?

